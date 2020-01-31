Whats your "go-to" TIM ?

Go-To Thermal Paste

  • Arctic Silver AS-5

  • Arctic Silver Ceramique

  • Arctic MX-2

  • Arctic MX-4

  • Deepcool Z5

  • Noctua NT-H1

  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut

  • Corsair TM30

  • Corsair XTM50

jstanthr

I've been using artic silver 5 for years. Finally my tube ran out and its time to get more, stick with as5 or go with something different? was looking at the noctua stuff, gelid, and others.

Conductivity isn't a big deal, i DO NOT wanna go with liquid metal, prefer a standard paste type TIM

Silver, carbon, ceramique, not important, thermal conductivity and lifespan are.

Whats on your bench and what do you use yourself? Will be for air-coolers, not going with water on this one.
 
