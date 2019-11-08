What motherboard to get for threadripper 3?

I may have mentioned this already, but I am leaning towards the Gigabyte Aorus Master.



Seemingly great power stages, many PCIe slots, and otherwise minimalistic on board features are my main criteria. This appears to be as close as I am going to get.



I was hoping that since Asus made an X570 Prime WS board, that they would make a workstation oriented board for the new threadrippers as well, but that does not appear to be happening. If I were going with a Ryzen, the x570 Prime WS is definitely the board I would have gone with. I love its no-nonsense minimalistic design and features.

