What motherboard to get for threadripper 3?

What moherboard to get for threadripper 3 that is reliable and can hold 128 gb of ram? Feeling somewhat burned with Supermicro after my current rig stopped working in Windows after 5 years when the bios battery died and can't figure out what bios setting it was to fix it. I had Asus board and Supermicro dual processor boards before my current rig that both lasted till I wanted to retire them. Don't really think a dual processor board is worth it anymore if I can get 24 or 32 cores on a threadripper.