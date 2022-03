hititnquitit said: Had one in my cart the day jaccuzz1 posted it, entered my cc info, ready to hit the buy button.... but couldn't do it. I just cant spend that kind of stupid ass money on a gpu. So I spent some stupid ass money on new wheels and tires instead. At least I can excuse that away with the old lady Click to expand...

I'm kind of stuck in a weird predicament that I created for myself. I paid out the rear end for a 3080 TI a few months ago and I'm trying to debate if I want to lose a few hundred now and go with a cheaper card or keep waiting to the fall and lose probably $1,500 as we get closer to next gen cards. I really should have kept my 3070 founders edition that I had paid retail price for. If there was any way it could have had more vram then it would have been perfect for my 1440p needs other than cyberpunk 2077.