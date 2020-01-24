VR Core Scaling (specifically 6 vs 8). Any data?

    From the information I've been able to find there is a suggestion that VR does have some more scaling with core count relative to conventional gaming. Well at least in terms of benefiting more from having >4c/8t more so than conventional gaming.

    What I'm unable to find is more direct comparisons, or more specifically 8 vs 6 core Zen/+/2 benchmarks. The only data I've been able to find is for VR Mark which shows signfiicant improvements but I'm pretty skeptical of how representative that actually is.

    The problem is, as with a lot of things, reviewers seem to like to do AMD vs Intel comparisons which I guess plays to the audience.

    Otherwise I'm only able to find theorized results based on conventional gaming data.

    So I'm wondering if anyone else is aware of some data? More specifically what the difference would be between Zen 2 8/16 vs 6/12 for VR.
     
    It depends on the game, but in the main I would say very little, VR is so GPU intensive. I am presuming you are looking for this information because you are deciding between an 8 core or a 6 core CPU? Well, depending on the price of course, I would get the 6 core and get a better GPU.
     
    In my case they're basically separately considered components as I'm spending well under disposable income limits so it's really just a question of value.

    Trying to do an analysis of a 3800x vs 3600x given various usage cases and factoring in ToC and upgrades.

    Was leaning towards cheap plus future upgrade. But just recently I might be coming into possession of a Windows MR HMD and so may play around with a VR which wasn't something I had considered up until now.

    In either case the GPU has been set as either a 970 or 1660ti (just didnt like the other options currently) with eyeing a resell and upgrade next gen. VR is making me now lean to stop gapping with the 1660 ti to as well as opposed to stretching the 970 further.
     
