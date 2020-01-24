VR Core Scaling (specifically 6 vs 8). Any data?

From the information I've been able to find there is a suggestion that VR does have some more scaling with core count relative to conventional gaming. Well at least in terms of benefiting more from having >4c/8t more so than conventional gaming. What I'm unable to find is more direct comparisons, or more specifically 8 vs 6 core Zen/+/2 benchmarks. The only data I've been able to find is for VR Mark which shows signfiicant improvements but I'm pretty skeptical of how representative that actually is. The problem is, as with a lot of things, reviewers seem to like to do AMD vs Intel comparisons which I guess plays to the audience. Otherwise I'm only able to find theorized results based on conventional gaming data. So I'm wondering if anyone else is aware of some data? More specifically what the difference would be between Zen 2 8/16 vs 6/12 for VR.