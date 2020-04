I hope it's ok to revive this thread since it's a top result in a web search.



How would a person verify that it's coming from the GPU?



I built an entirely new PC and I'm still having this problem, but I can't pinpoint it by ear. The noise tester app on my smartphone doesn't seem to be precise enough either.



It happened on my old PC with an AMD 290x, and new PC with an AMD 5700.



I've disabled the onboard audio, added/removed a Titanium HD soundcard. Messed with so many BIOS and Windows settings. This is such a strange problem.



And I have a feeling that whatever is causing this is also causing problems with my mouse hz (since it happens when I scroll a web page), which are unstable regardless of whether I put it at 500hz or 1000hz. And I've gone thorough extensive Windows/BIOS tweaking threads exclusively for mouse hz.



Also, I've seen other people say they only experience it on Firefox, but for me it also occurs on Chrome.