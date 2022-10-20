Uber to Use Location Data to Sell Targeted Ads

Zarathustra[H]
I'm, honestly a little surprised, as in this day and age it is safe to assume that every app you use, and every webpage you visit is taking as much of your data as it can, and - if not directly used for advertising - is selling it off to data brokers,m which combine it with data from other sources (other apps, websites, services) to create a profile on you for advertising purposes.
I was pretty convinced Uber was already doing this. But I guess it starts now.
They will be tracking your every move and selling advertising information to data brokers and advertisers based on the places you go.
15 years ago, this would have brought out the pitchforks, but today, I guess no one cares.
I still believe we need regulation to ban any and all collection and use of peoples data, making data describing any aspect of a person the sole property of that person, which cannot be traded for anything, even the free use of a service.
But this is the big brother dystopia we live in, I guess.
