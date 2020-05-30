Threadripper or 3900X - mixed use.

Finally got my Ryzen 1700 stable, but all the research I was doing in the back of my head is still rattling around.Uses:1. School work. I'm doing a masters program, so lots of word/excel/usual bullshit for school work; multiple screens of sources/etc, but it's all "light" work that anything could do.2. Video editing. This is for work-work and my personal blog. Technical demos, whiteboards, all recorded via a nice professional mic and logitech webcam (and zoom), and then editing them together. Transcode it, upload to youtube/website. Still building this all out.3. Gaming - I have a dedicated gaming system, but from time to time I need a break from whatever I'm doing on #1, so I fire up subnautica or UT for a bit to build things or shoot things, depending on how I'm feeling.4. Transcoding. Plex server feeding, basically - from raw data.5. VMs for programming/fiddling/whythehellnot. All minor side-project things, 1-2 at a time, one Windows 10, one linux, one ~sometimes~ plex server on BSD for fiddling.Looking at either a 3900X on x570 w. 32G, or a 3960X on MSI Creator. Cost is about double for the TR setup; trying to decide if the extra horsepower is worth the extra $1700 or so (mobo/CPU+RAM/cooler). Tend to normally buy systems for 3-5 years; before the Ryzen I had a Bulldozer setup, replaced that in 2018. This is early only because I have the itchI'm justifying it because I could leave a lot of whatever else running when I game if I upgrade. And I want an internal BDROM drive, which won't fit in the current system (stupid case is stupid).I generally do ~not~ overclock anymore; I haven't seen a need in a while as I'm not competitively gaming, just playing for fun, and I'd rather have super-reliable results on the transcoding/etc.