Build: 3970x, dual 2080ti, 8TB m.2 RAID = Render Monster

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by thesmokingman, Dec 12, 2019.

    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    I'm building a render machine for work on a variety of applications. It will be an investment in reducing completion times in rendering and content creation workloads. This is a build for an old college buddy who works in the industry. On to the component list. Also, going to start with two 480mm rads but there is room for a 3rd if the need arises.


    Core parts:

    AMD Threadripper 3970x (thanks to tangoseal)
    Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme
    G.SKILL Trident Z Neo 4x16gb F4-3600C16Q-64GTZN
    (2) ASUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11G
    (2) Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2
    (4) Sabrent 4TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2
    Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor (bundled w/ MB)
    Gigabyte GC-Titan Ridge TB3 AIC
    Seagate Ironwolf 10TB drive
    EVGA G2 1600 PSU

    Case and cooling:

    Thermaltake Core X9
    EKWB EK-Velocity sTR4 CPU Waterblock
    (2) EKWB EK-Vector RTX RE 2080 Ti
    (2) XSPC RX480mm rads
    Swiftech MCP35x
    Bitspower DDC heatsink
    Bitspower Minitank reservoir
    (8) Corsair ML120


    Originally I was going to use the Phaneteks 719 (Luxe 2) case, but had to axe that because the 719 is tiny in that it only supports 30mm rads in the two 480mm positions. Luckily I have a Core X9 sitting around from another EOL project, so enter the X9. The X9 obviously will fit everything with ease because its ridiculously huge.

    Box of goodies...

    20191212_125857.jpg

    Started to prep the case.

    20191211_225514.jpg

    Added a usb-c port to the case. I think I'm going to add an external usb-c cable from the external port on the Titan-Ridge card, replacing the usb port below the new modded usb-c port. The top usb-c is for usb, and the lower one will be for TB3.

    20191212_184707.jpg

    Will update as I go.
     
    AthlonXP

    AthlonXP [H]ard as it Gets

    YES YES YES MOOOOAR POWER!!!

    Cant wait to see how this goes..
     
    gerardfraser

    gerardfraser Gawd

    Now that is a PC.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    Going to use this post to detail installs.

    The (4) Sabrent Gen4 drives will go into the Aorus AIC bifurication card, think I failed to mention that.

    The drives were just delivered.
    20191212_141941.jpg

    Wee, final bits are here. Now I can start actually plumbing things up.
    20191212_210143.jpg

    AIC Gen 4 card coming together.
    20191212_210723.jpg

    20191212_211426.jpg
    When first installed, the pcb bulges from the thermal pads, so i applied pressure to flatten it out. The backplate doesn't apply any pressure to oppose that pad pressure on the other side. I might apply a square of thermal pad to achieve that in the future.

    Got beer and cores!

    20191212_213026.jpg

    20191212_213529.jpg

    20191212_213900.jpg

    20191212_214021.jpg

    20191212_215356.jpg

    20191212_215755.jpg

    20191212_221953.jpg

    20191212_223755.jpg
    AIC card fortunately does not block ports!
    20191212_223805.jpg
    Using Radeon VII for plumbing/layout.

    20191212_233838.jpg
     
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    I dig the case, that's nice
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    Thanks man, the X9 is admittedly much less premium than one would expect and it was cheap. But it works well as a workhorse.
     
    mikeo

    mikeo Gawd

    Very nice, do you use davinci resolve? Will be interesting if 2x 2080 ti cards can make full use of all 32 cores, as some other benchmarks I saw only having one 2080ti was a bottleneck for the 3970x.
     
    Sta!nless

    Sta!nless Gawd

    Will be watching this build.

    I just came from a core X5 and went to an e-atx case. The core X5 is a big case. I can't imagine how big the X9 is.
     
    vxspiritxv

    vxspiritxv [H]ard|Gawd

    Hernia waiting to happen. :nailbiting:
    Love it. True [H] stile thread.
     
    Jandor

    Jandor Limp Gawd

    For rendering. Not enough RAM. 128 or 256GB would have been better. I would have taken some ECC RAM. 2080Ti has not enough VRAM for rendering. You should take a Titan RTX card instead or a couple of them.
    You should get an Optane 280/480 GB for cache. No gain in Raid 0 SSD. Not more than RAID1. Those could be Sata, but not the optane better on U2.
    You want better perfomance, safer (more RAM), compact size. Take the Asrock X399M + 2950X or even 1950X + 4x32GB Samsung ecc@2800 + 2 Titan RTX. CPU nearly doesn't count if you render by GPU. You can put the latter in a micro-ATX case like the Silverstone SG09 or SG10 the Titan RTX into slot 1 et slot 3) with a Corsair RM 1000 is fair enough.
    Are the EVGA PSU of good quality ? Instead or Corsair 1600i or Seasonic 1200. Not sure.
     
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    Those are only 2TB drives. You list 4TB ones in your OP.
    Did they send you the wrong ones?
     
    Keljian

    Keljian Gawd

    What software are you intending on running?
     
    mikeo

    mikeo Gawd

    Yeah I went with ECC on my 3970x, just dropped some RGB heatsinks on the ram, only three of them clear the noctua with a push / pull setup, probably should start making a list of watercooling parts.
     

    Silentbob343

    Silentbob343 [H]ard|Gawd

    Why ECC for a rendering workstation? Note, I am not asking what ECC is or does.

    Also, for optane isn't storemi not that great when it comes to caching and he would need to use something like PrimoCache?
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    Title was a typo, since fixed. It's an 8TB array. To my knowledge there are not 4TB gen4 drives out w/o getting into ludicrous enterprise drives. Then again, 1.5k is enough spent in that area.

    Apps used are C4D, Maya, Adobe PS, Illustrator, Premiere, AE, Redshift, xParticles, Mocha, Houdini with Arnold and Octane.

    ECC isn't needed for rendering or CAD etc. We skimped on the ram size since pricing is a bit steep atm. I suspect in a few months after its shown some returns the ram size will be bumped up or replaced with a higher density set.


    Man, UPS is killing me with their slow delivery...
     
    somebrains

    somebrains Gawd

    We used Puget test files to benchrace our white boxes vs their #'s.
    Adjust accordingly.
    That's what a return window is for.
     
    Silentbob343

    Silentbob343 [H]ard|Gawd

    Oh I know. I just wanted to hear their justification for the suggestion.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    The Core X9 is so darn great to work with, it's like cheating. Pop the top off and its like an open bench.

    20191212_224751.jpg
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    This machine is going to a MONSTER!

    I too use Resolve 16 and 3960x and 2080ti haul ass on rendering jobs. Make sure you load up on ram. Some Fusion render jobs in resolve can easily smoke my 32GB ram.

    In resolve you can use Native h264 encode which is CPU based or you can choose VCE or Cuda for gpus.

    However most of the work the 3960x/70x will do is decoding video and elements to.pass off to the GPU. Remember Resolve is primarily and almost completely written around the GPU
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    Rads in, fans wired up...

    20191213_111806.jpg

    20191213_111822.jpg
     
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Hnnnnggg! Love it man what a beast, awesome case too.
    All the TR3 builds are pretty [H]ard so far.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    20191213_121459.jpg

    Not totally set on the reservoir, but that's easy to swap. Might go to a tube res matching the height of the outlet port on the cpu block. I originally was going to use a Singularity 300mm tube but it is sort of too tall. It would have been perfect in the Phaneteks 719, but is a little out of place in a short case.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    20191213_124337.jpg
    20191213_124344.jpg
    20191213_125350.jpg

    Soon as I get some more Goop, going to glue two fans onto the back of the HD trays visible above.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    20191213_145635.jpg

    20191213_145657.jpg

    Gotta go get some distilled...
     
    Wag

    Wag Gawd

    Crysis 8k benchmarks!!!
     
    ManofGod

    ManofGod [H]ardForum Junkie

    Forsaken1

    Forsaken1 Limp Gawd

    Do not need viagra looking at these photos.Nice build log.
     
    bobzdar

    bobzdar [H]ard|Gawd

    I feel like if you add another ram kit and 5 more of those 10tb drives (or the sata drives mentioned above) it'll be complete - you'd be using every single plug on that board, which is no small feat on trx40.

    Sweet build.
     
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    Why do you have the fans sucking in at the top?
    It's going to keep the inside of the case saturated with excess heat, blow out the top and it pulls in cool air into the case and then out.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    Hehe, well I tell you what, the build has just about used up all the pcie lanes. Gpus are going to use 16+8, m.2 raid uses 16 lanes, and the Titan Rdige TB3 uses 4 lanes, leaving 4 lanes free. The spinner drive number will go up but dealing with those later. The rig just shredded thru Windows install, it's up!

    Prioritizing cooling on the rads. There's plenty of air circulation if you haven't noticed.
     
  31. Dec 13, 2019 at 9:38 PM #31
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    Gonna hijack lol

    Your build is looking awesome smoke!

    Here is mine. I'm redoing all the innards.

    Brand new box of Delta 14mmHg high pressure PWM fans. Loud AF at full throttle but whisper at 500rpm.

    2019-12-13 21.43.10.jpg 2019-12-13 21.43.53.jpg 2019-12-13 21.44.25.jpg 2019-12-13 21.44.44.jpg 2019-12-13 21.45.08.jpg
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    You need some GTX rads with those Deltas!
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    I'm using older rads for sure. No more hijacking of your thread ;-)
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    20191213_211435[1].jpg
    RGB overload, lol. Running stock except memory is set to XMP/DOCP, 3600mhz 16-16-16. I'm a bit surprised considering this is 64GB!!!
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    Looks good! RGB FTW! Can't be an epic rendering machine if you don't have RGB (non sarcasm)

    You shoudl turn the left 2 fans in the photo so that the motor logo matches the other two on the right.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    I turn them like that to make the cables even. Besides, you can't see/make out anything behind the side panel, just the leds. I'll probably lay some gasket to cover the light leaks on the front panel and wherever else.

    20191213_231832.jpg
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    Oh with the side panel on you cant tell! Looks totally different.

    Thats a true power house right there and looks really good!

    Throw some benches at us now hahaha

    Would love to see what she can do!

    I get around 13600 in R20. Maybe you can make a video of all those threads doing a CB20 run .
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    I'm still validating the memory but I did manage to do a Timespy Extreme run.

    20191213_231009.jpg


    I gotta say, TR3's IMC is pretty darn sweet. Running 4x16gb at 3600mhz with tight timings with cpu at stock atm. It's averaging 60c in P95 with peaks up to 85c.

    *Just ran R20, got 16870.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    20191214_113820.jpg

    Hmm, some oddities with NVME RAID and the AIC card.

    When installed by default under "Storage Controllers" most of those AMD-RAID Bottom Device listings were setup as "Standard NVM Express Controllers", this prevented the controllers from being activated. I was scratching my head (wtf) why the AMD's RAIDXpert2 could not see any drives? Switching the drivers on all Standard NVM Express Controllers to AMD-RAID Bottom Devices enabled RAIDXpert to see and manage the drives.

    Click on controller, update driver, browse my computer, let me pick from list and you should see AMD-RAID Bottom Device and Standard NVM Express Controller. Choose AMD-RAID Bottom Device, you don't have to reboot right away. Do this for all the controllers listed as Standard NVM Express Controller, then reboot when they have all been updated.

    Also, this is the order for chipset/raid driver install that I used. I started with the freshest chipset driver package off amd.com and then the raid software package. The chipset drivers will actually install the raid drivers. But currently the raid software package has newer raid drivers. Ok, I just confirmed if installed in this order, the raid drivers will be updated by the latest raid software package, so we can just skip the raid driver package.
     
