Build: 3970x, dual 2080ti, 8TB m.2 RAID = Render Monster

I'm building a render machine for work on a variety of applications. It will be an investment in reducing completion times in rendering and content creation workloads. This is a build for an old college buddy who works in the industry. On to the component list. Also, going to start with two 480mm rads but there is room for a 3rd if the need arises. Core parts: AMD Threadripper 3970x (thanks to tangoseal) Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme G.SKILL Trident Z Neo 4x16gb F4-3600C16Q-64GTZN (2) ASUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11G (2) Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 (4) Sabrent 4TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor (bundled w/ MB) Gigabyte GC-Titan Ridge TB3 AIC Seagate Ironwolf 10TB drive EVGA G2 1600 PSU Case and cooling: Thermaltake Core X9 EKWB EK-Velocity sTR4 CPU Waterblock (2) EKWB EK-Vector RTX RE 2080 Ti (2) XSPC RX480mm rads Swiftech MCP35x Bitspower DDC heatsink Bitspower Minitank reservoir (8) Corsair ML120 Originally I was going to use the Phaneteks 719 (Luxe 2) case, but had to axe that because the 719 is tiny in that it only supports 30mm rads in the two 480mm positions. Luckily I have a Core X9 sitting around from another EOL project, so enter the X9. The X9 obviously will fit everything with ease because its ridiculously huge. Box of goodies... {} Started to prep the case. {} Added a usb-c port to the case. I think I'm going to add an external usb-c cable from the external port on the Titan-Ridge card, replacing the usb port below the new modded usb-c port. The top usb-c is for usb, and the lower one will be for TB3. {} Will update as I go.