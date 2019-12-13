Build: 3970x, dual 2080ti, 8TB m.2 RAID = Render Monster

For rendering. Not enough RAM. 128 or 256GB would have been better. I would have taken some ECC RAM. 2080Ti has not enough VRAM for rendering. You should take a Titan RTX card instead or a couple of them.

You should get an Optane 280/480 GB for cache. No gain in Raid 0 SSD. Not more than RAID1. Those could be Sata, but not the optane better on U2.

You want better perfomance, safer (more RAM), compact size. Take the Asrock X399M + 2950X or even 1950X + 4x32GB Samsung ecc@2800 + 2 Titan RTX. CPU nearly doesn't count if you render by GPU. You can put the latter in a micro-ATX case like the Silverstone SG09 or SG10 the Titan RTX into slot 1 et slot 3) with a Corsair RM 1000 is fair enough.

Are the EVGA PSU of good quality ? Instead or Corsair 1600i or Seasonic 1200. Not sure.

