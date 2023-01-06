Thermal Paste for 5800X3D?

1Wolf said: I'm about to mount a 5800X3D. Cooling is a 360 AIO (Z73).



I've got two unopened syringes of thermal paste sitting here:

1) Kingpin KPX

2) Noctua NT-H2



What is your opinion? Which do you think I should use? Which have you had good experiences or bad experiences with? Click to expand...

Don't know #1. The Noctua should be fine too.I have been using Prolimatech PK3 based on Kyle's own use of the stuff here on the [H]. It's good shit and still some of the best paste you can get. There was a recent review of the stuff somewhere and the stuff still kicks ass.I also Picked up Arctic MX6 and the Noctua stuff. Currently using the MX6 to try it out with my current 13900K. Seems good.