Thermal Paste for 5800X3D?

I'm about to mount a 5800X3D. Cooling is a 360 AIO (Z73).

I've got two unopened syringes of thermal paste sitting here:
1) Kingpin KPX
2) Noctua NT-H2

What is your opinion? Which do you think I should use? Which have you had good experiences or bad experiences with?
 
Don't know #1. The Noctua should be fine too.

I have been using Prolimatech PK3 based on Kyle's own use of the stuff here on the [H]. It's good shit and still some of the best paste you can get. There was a recent review of the stuff somewhere and the stuff still kicks ass.

I also Picked up Arctic MX6 and the Noctua stuff. Currently using the MX6 to try it out with my current 13900K. Seems good.
 
I would use the pre-applied stuff if it is still there. I don't think you'd notice a difference that would affect performance between any of the paste options you have.
 
