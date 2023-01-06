Thermal Paste for 5800X3D?

1Wolf
I'm about to mount a 5800X3D. Cooling is a 360 AIO (Z73).
I've got two unopened syringes of thermal paste sitting here:
1) Kingpin KPX
2) Noctua NT-H2
What is your opinion? Which do you think I should use? Which have you had good experiences or bad experiences with?
