The Outer Worlds 2 Review

“The Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t try to rewrite Obsidian’s RPG playbook, but it’s yet another strong refinement, with smoother combat, diabolically compelling buildcrafting and loot, and a story that immediately made me want to start again to see an alternate outcome. The sluggish first act and lack of enemy variety make it a bit of a slog at certain times, but once its story of political intrigue kicks in and the new flaws and perks system gets its claws in you, it can be quite hard to put down. All these improvements put The Outer Worlds 2 that much closer to being the Fallout: New Vegas successor we hoped this series would be, and that’s worth getting excited about.”

Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/the-outer-worlds-2-review
 
