The Official Guild Wars 2 thread

jonneymendoza
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2004
- Messages
- 6,255
Uh. Uh. Um. Uhhh. Um.
I have noticed this a lot lately with marketing guys in the gaming industry. When did it become acceptable to have a PR guy sound like a total idiot?Uh. Uh. Um. Uhhh. Um.
WTF, that guy needs speech classes. I watched it without commentary. Can't wait for this game.
Absolutely no monthly fees. Just pay the original entry price, and the game is free to play for eternity, or until the servers are finally shut down, whichever comes first.How does the pricing work on this game, Assuming $60, I heard no monthly fee but they have premium stuff so if you want it you can get it, if not then no big deal?
Just cut the CC (closed captioning) on and then transcribe the audio. Translates the audio for you.Uh. Uh. Um. Uhhh. Um.
WTF, that guy needs speech classes. I watched it without commentary. Can't wait for this game.
They're still sticking to "it's done when it's done" approach. I'd say definitely not this year, but most likely Q1 or Q2 of next year.Was anything mentioned that gives a better idea of a release date? I'm assuming 2011 is a no?
They have the World PvP, "a Player versus Player game mode where three servers, or worlds, are matched against each other to compete for rewards and resources that can potentially benefit their respective server. Matches are held on random, large-scale maps that allow hundreds of players of all levels to participate at any time."Combat seems fun in this game, reminds me of DC Universe with the evasive rolling and weapon specific attacks. I just hope they have something more than battlegrounds/arena planned for the scope of their PvP content.
Man I was thinking the exact same thing. I'm betting that SW:TOR has a better story line and that GW2 has better game play. That way I can justify both purchases.I watched those two GW2 PvE videos by TotalBiscuit, and then his latest ToR Smuggler video, and I thought to myself, "Did I seriously pre-order this?" Obviously I'm still excited for ToR, but compared to GW2, it looks like complete shit, heh. I just hope (and I think they are) they are spaced at least a few months apart so I can feel like my money was worth it for ToR before GW2 comes out.
Am I correct in my observation that there is no sticky targetting, as in there is no, "click on a mob or player" which locks the target until you kill it, die, or tab to another target?Here's an instanced PvP vid between Arenanet devs and a GW1 guild (skip to 6:45 to see actual fighting): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqmmKgRaZrY
That elementalist looks like they know what they're doing.
Anybody else get the vibe like the game designer dude is getting irritated by how shitty TB is while playing? I know he's never played the class before and he's jumping in at max level with a boatload of skills, but I still get irritated when I watch people failing.TotalBiscuit tries his hand at some PvP: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvHV7HB2BDc
I had no idea they were going to have destructible environments in the PvP instances.
I get irritated just hearing about TB.Anybody else get the vibe like the game designer dude is getting irritated by how shitty TB is while playing? I know he's never played the class before and he's jumping in at max level with a boatload of skills, but I still get irritated when I watch people failing.
While you're correct, they will definitely have paid expansion packs for new content. They are also considering the possibility of additional purchasable dungeons and such in between the expansion packs, but "only if that's what the players want".Absolutely no monthly fees. Just pay the original entry price, and the game is free to play for eternity, or until the servers are finally shut down, whichever comes first.
You are not correct (mostly). There is no targeting of allies, but you do target enemies. However, players can dodge (roll in a designated direction) to avoid attacks. In the new demo (starting with Gamescom), dodging also causes you to "evade", which essentially means you are immune to attacks for the duration of the roll. It's something they are testing and may or may not stay as it is.Am I correct in my observation that there is no sticky targetting, as in there is no, "click on a mob or player" which locks the target until you kill it, die, or tab to another target?