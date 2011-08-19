The Official Guild Wars 2 thread

TheOneKnownAsMe said: Absolutely no monthly fees. Just pay the original entry price, and the game is free to play for eternity, or until the servers are finally shut down, whichever comes first. Click to expand...

Harkamus said: Am I correct in my observation that there is no sticky targetting, as in there is no, "click on a mob or player" which locks the target until you kill it, die, or tab to another target? Click to expand...

While you're correct, they will definitely have paid expansion packs for new content. They are also considering the possibility of additional purchasable dungeons and such in between the expansion packs, but "only if that's what the players want".You are not correct (mostly). There is no targeting of, but you do target. However, players can dodge (roll in a designated direction) to avoid attacks. In the new demo (starting with Gamescom), dodging also causes you to "evade", which essentially means you are immune to attacks for the duration of the roll. It's something they are testing and may or may not stay as it is.