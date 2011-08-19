The Official Guild Wars 2 thread

B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,520
You must be so excited that you st-stuttered in the thread title!
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
19,880
Awesome video. Love the graphics and game play. This is a first day purchase definitely.
 
C

Crash250f

Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2007
Messages
640
Is there any pvp footage out yet? Specifically group pvp? I would assume no, but figured I'd ask. I love seeing a great looking world and getting a general sense for how the game feels, but other than that, I've seen enough vids of people doing a couple quests and some sort of public encounter (not that I'm complaining about them being posted, I'm sure other people want to see them).

The one big annoyance for me so far is the targeting highlight. I hope you can turn that off.
 
V

vasta

Gawd
Joined
Sep 14, 2004
Messages
621
How does the pricing work on this game, Assuming $60, I heard no monthly fee but they have premium stuff so if you want it you can get it, if not then no big deal?
 
F

fattypants

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
3,284
My wife and I will be playing, guaranteed. Probably quite a few family members and friends too.
 
V

ValeTudo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 29, 2010
Messages
482
That's looking pretty fun, will try it out for sure. Thanks for the youtube heads up links.
 
D

DOOMHAMMA

Gawd
Joined
Sep 16, 2010
Messages
969
Seems like every time I watch a video for SW:ToR and feel mildly interested, a GW2 video pops up that decimates ToR in every way. I'll probably end up getting both, but I know that I am going to end up putting most of my time in GW2. I loved the first one, and this just looks like an incredible leap forward.
 
Disposed

Disposed

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
5,183
Harkamus said:
Uh. Uh. Um. Uhhh. Um.

WTF, that guy needs speech classes. I watched it without commentary. Can't wait for this game.
Click to expand...
I have noticed this a lot lately with marketing guys in the gaming industry. When did it become acceptable to have a PR guy sound like a total idiot?
 
T

TheOneKnownAsMe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
1,731
vasta said:
How does the pricing work on this game, Assuming $60, I heard no monthly fee but they have premium stuff so if you want it you can get it, if not then no big deal?
Click to expand...
Absolutely no monthly fees. Just pay the original entry price, and the game is free to play for eternity, or until the servers are finally shut down, whichever comes first.

I still jump on to play Guild Wars every once in a while, nearly 6 years after I started playing it, and I don't need to renew a subscription or anything, It's great.
 
C

Corbin

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2008
Messages
509
Been waiting for this game for over a year now. Put 1200+ hours into GW1. I'm sure I'll pull some sort of long gaming session with this finally comes out.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
19,880
Harkamus said:
Uh. Uh. Um. Uhhh. Um.

WTF, that guy needs speech classes. I watched it without commentary. Can't wait for this game.
Click to expand...
Just cut the CC (closed captioning) on and then transcribe the audio. Translates the audio for you.
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,520
Guild Wars and Diablo 3 are going to eat a lot of my time. Hopefully they are spaced out a bit.
 
T

tyguy

Gawd
Joined
Sep 21, 2004
Messages
544
I am stoked for this game. I am also really looking forward to the old republic. Since this game has no monthly fee it will be awesome to be able to play two completely different types of mmo's at once.
 
C

chineseman

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2004
Messages
1,218
Combat seems fun in this game, reminds me of DC Universe with the evasive rolling and weapon specific attacks. I just hope they have something more than battlegrounds/arena planned for the scope of their PvP content.
 
S

Skizzy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 28, 2006
Messages
4,096
I watched those two GW2 PvE videos by TotalBiscuit, and then his latest ToR Smuggler video, and I thought to myself, "Did I seriously pre-order this?" Obviously I'm still excited for ToR, but compared to GW2, it looks like complete shit, heh. I just hope (and I think they are) they are spaced at least a few months apart so I can feel like my money was worth it for ToR before GW2 comes out.
 
L

limitedaccess

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
7,575
Was anything mentioned that gives a better idea of a release date? I'm assuming 2011 is a no?
 
B

bpizzle1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 27, 2007
Messages
4,156
While I was already looking forward to this game, this video pretty much elevates this game to "JUST TAKE MY DAMN MONEY ALREADY" status.
 
S

Skizzy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 28, 2006
Messages
4,096
chineseman said:
Combat seems fun in this game, reminds me of DC Universe with the evasive rolling and weapon specific attacks. I just hope they have something more than battlegrounds/arena planned for the scope of their PvP content.
Click to expand...
They have the World PvP, "a Player versus Player game mode where three servers, or worlds, are matched against each other to compete for rewards and resources that can potentially benefit their respective server. Matches are held on random, large-scale maps that allow hundreds of players of all levels to participate at any time."

Source: GW2 Wiki

If you're thinking of the open-world PvP, like a PvP server on WoW or Rift for example, I looked around and saw a few people saying GW2 won't have that kind of PvP. I couldn't find anything from official sources though.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
19,880
Skizzy said:
I watched those two GW2 PvE videos by TotalBiscuit, and then his latest ToR Smuggler video, and I thought to myself, "Did I seriously pre-order this?" Obviously I'm still excited for ToR, but compared to GW2, it looks like complete shit, heh. I just hope (and I think they are) they are spaced at least a few months apart so I can feel like my money was worth it for ToR before GW2 comes out.
Click to expand...
Man I was thinking the exact same thing. I'm betting that SW:TOR has a better story line and that GW2 has better game play. That way I can justify both purchases.

:)
 
H

Harkamus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 30, 2001
Messages
4,293
Wrecklusive said:
Here's an instanced PvP vid between Arenanet devs and a GW1 guild (skip to 6:45 to see actual fighting): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqmmKgRaZrY

That elementalist looks like they know what they're doing.
Click to expand...
Am I correct in my observation that there is no sticky targetting, as in there is no, "click on a mob or player" which locks the target until you kill it, die, or tab to another target?

If so, I'm even more excited.
 
K

krameriffic

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2006
Messages
3,214
Wrecklusive said:
TotalBiscuit tries his hand at some PvP: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvHV7HB2BDc

I had no idea they were going to have destructible environments in the PvP instances.
Click to expand...
Anybody else get the vibe like the game designer dude is getting irritated by how shitty TB is while playing? I know he's never played the class before and he's jumping in at max level with a boatload of skills, but I still get irritated when I watch people failing.
 
V

Valshistixol

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2011
Messages
1,809
krameriffic said:
Anybody else get the vibe like the game designer dude is getting irritated by how shitty TB is while playing? I know he's never played the class before and he's jumping in at max level with a boatload of skills, but I still get irritated when I watch people failing.
Click to expand...
I get irritated just hearing about TB.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,501
I have to say, even as someone that's pretty anti-MMO, that I like what I see here so far.
 
P

PornoSatan

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 3, 2004
Messages
3,493
I've always been pretty pessimistic about "WoW killer" (ToR will be a failure too btw) type games, but this will probably be the closest so far. The models look good, the animations flow well, the gameplay looks dynamic, the environments look nice. Props. I like what I see.
 
D

drakhon

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 23, 2010
Messages
73
TheOneKnownAsMe said:
Absolutely no monthly fees. Just pay the original entry price, and the game is free to play for eternity, or until the servers are finally shut down, whichever comes first.
Click to expand...
While you're correct, they will definitely have paid expansion packs for new content. They are also considering the possibility of additional purchasable dungeons and such in between the expansion packs, but "only if that's what the players want".

Harkamus said:
Am I correct in my observation that there is no sticky targetting, as in there is no, "click on a mob or player" which locks the target until you kill it, die, or tab to another target?
Click to expand...
You are not correct (mostly). There is no targeting of allies, but you do target enemies. However, players can dodge (roll in a designated direction) to avoid attacks. In the new demo (starting with Gamescom), dodging also causes you to "evade", which essentially means you are immune to attacks for the duration of the roll. It's something they are testing and may or may not stay as it is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top