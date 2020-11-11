The Nintendo Switch 2 Thread





Nintendo's next Switch likely won't deliver things like ray tracing or 8K gaming, but a more powerful Switch could help the company better compete with the next-gen consoles that are set to debut by the end of 2020. And some rumors have pegged the Switch 2 as sporting some truly wild features, including potential dual-screen support.



Nintendo hasn't confirmed the existence of a new Nintendo Switch model, but the latest rumors indicate that a new Switch is all but inevitable. Here's everything we know about the New Nintendo Switch 2, including its possible release date, specs and features.



Latest Nintendo Switch 2 news (Updated October 28)​ Taiwan's Economic Daily News reports that Nintendo is including a Mini-LED display on the Switch 2, and is gearing up to launch the console in 2021.

Polish retailer Media Markt has added multiple mentions of a "Nintendo Switch Pro," suggesting a new console reveal could be imminent (via GoNintendo).

The Nintendo Switch 2 could get a radical new controller design, according to a new Nintendo patent.

With the other 2 new consoles out, started digging and saw note of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 early 2021, any one have any insight into it and the likelihood of this?I am hoping for a new one from Nintendo, one that will play and look nice on a TV, not just as a hand held..