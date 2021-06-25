The last train of Microsoft

In my opinion there's a tech company could compete with Oculus, and that's company is Microsoft.

Microsoft has money for compete in the price, one the main obstacle for other companies are the money. The price is very important for the mass market and It's one the reason of successful of Quest.

The company of Redmond could makes two hdm: a standalone and a PCVR.

For the standalone could utilize azure technologie for the hand tracking and tracking of the room.

Standalone segment would be cool for Microsoft for one big reason: Mobile computing. I want explain this concept:

Microsoft has problems in the smartphone market, They had Windows Phone (Lumia), now They have Surface Duo (Android OS). VR/AR will be the next computer science platform, Microsoft could anticipate the time with a his store for the apps. Apple's coming, Facebook's hard working, Valve's Coming, Microsoft must be more speed.

Standalone headset could use WMR OS that It's developed on Windows OS, now MS's releasing Windows 11. And I think that It would be cool have workshop apps that comunicate with Windows Desktop. In the business market could be amazing this feature.

For the controllers I would like something similar a knuckles or Oculus Touch.

For the specs I imagine 6GB RAM or more, 8? SoC developing collaborating with Qualcomm. They works together, see Hololens 2, Microsoft SQ1.



My dream's for a HMD PCVR: FOV's close a PIMAX, refresh rate like Index and a resolution like Pimax. I would like also a NLP chip for have always avaiable an assistent like Cortana. I think that IA assistant will be very important in the headset VR/AR. Beyond of this, also feature could be: Azure Kinect for compete with Lighthouse base. MS could use Azure for Full Body Tracking and Room Scale.



I think that MS has one of the best killer app for the VR gaming: Halo.

You can imagine a Halo VR, where You can speak with Cortana for see the informations in the game.



Let me know