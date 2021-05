Was looking for a 6 TB to replace one of my parity drives on my Unraid server. Mind you I picked up a few server pulls 6 TB sas drives about a month or so ago for 60ish on eBay. Now the same drivers are in the 130-150 and most 6tb on Amazon are hitting anywhere between 180-200. Are they seriously going to go full retarded on hard drives the way GPU prices are? Is this related to the chia coin? This is so depressing