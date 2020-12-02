Any issues w/ New HDD and 7 yo mobo? SATA II vs III? Intel v Marvell 88SE9172 chipset?

Is there anything to be concerned about buying new HDDs and installing them on a 7+ year old mobo? Honestly haven't been keeping up on hardware the last half dozen years.

1) Is 512 byte vs 4k sectors an issue?
2) Using an intel SATA II port instead of III port? Board has 2 intel SATA III ports with SSD boot drive on one port?
3) Reliability issue(s) if I use the Marvell 88SE9172 I/O chip which has 2 SATA III ports?
4) Win 7 x64 de-activation issue with 2 replacement HDD installed, boot SSD will remain?

My rig in the sig. I'm going to swap out the 1 & 2 TB drives with 8 TB drives. I don't want or need to go over 8 TB as I have two 8 TB WD easystore external units and that makes my OCD happy.

Probably pick something up from this Anandtech chart.

My Mobo: Gigabyte GA-Z77X-UD4H.

Any general recommendations regarding my HDD purchase? Any gotchas? Not looking for absolutely lowest cost. After compatibility; reliability, reliability, and reliability are my three main wants. Followed by speed, cost, sound and heat.
 
I run my storage server with many drives off an Asus Z77.

1) only might be a problem in raid, but you want to match drives there, anyway.

2) only limits max speed if the drive is an SSD

3) those add on chips were garbage. Avoid it.

4) never had a problem, and you can always call up the phone number they give you, say the license hasn't been used, and they'll give you the OK.

As for recommendations on drives, for best reliability look at the enterprise offerings, but they will cost you. I like the WD Gold and Red Pro drives, but everyone has an opinion that differs. Avoid SMR drives.
 
