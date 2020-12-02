Any issues w/ New HDD and 7 yo mobo? SATA II vs III? Intel v Marvell 88SE9172 chipset?

kindasmart
Gawd
Is there anything to be concerned about buying new HDDs and installing them on a 7+ year old mobo? Honestly haven't been keeping up on hardware the last half dozen years.
1) Is 512 byte vs 4k sectors an issue?
2) Using an intel SATA II port instead of III port? Board has 2 intel SATA III ports with SSD boot drive on one port?
3) Reliability issue(s) if I use the Marvell 88SE9172 I/O chip which has 2 SATA III ports?
4) Win 7 x64 de-activation issue with 2 replacement HDD installed, boot SSD will remain?
My rig in the sig. I'm going to swap out the 1 & 2 TB drives with 8 TB drives. I don't want or need to go over 8 TB as I have two 8 TB WD easystore external units and that makes my OCD happy.
Probably pick something up from this Anandtech chart.
My Mobo: Gigabyte GA-Z77X-UD4H.
Any general recommendations regarding my HDD purchase? Any gotchas? Not looking for absolutely lowest cost. After compatibility; reliability, reliability, and reliability are my three main wants. Followed by speed, cost, sound and heat.
