The Great RTX 3080 Scalping event has begun!

We all knew it was coming. So it begins...
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/geforce-rtx-3080-scalpers
I'm not sure how the technology industry works, but a common misconception with scalping when it comes to concert & sporting events is that it's bots running grabbing up all the tickets during presales. And while there are bots, the reality is though that there's a lot of insider buying so that the public never even stood a chance at getting tickets even without those bots. On occasion, it can sometimes be up to 80% of tickets never even available to the public in the first place.The funniest thing about this is that none of those listings have cards, nor can they guarantee they can get cards on launch. Seems like a lot of chargebacks in the making.
That's not how it works. eBay allows presale listings. If product can't be shipped within timeframe, purchase is refunded.The funniest thing about this is that none of those listings have cards, nor can they guarantee they can get cards on launch. Seems like a lot of chargebacks in the making.
No doubt but I doubt these eBay scum have access to those.That's not how it works. eBay (unfortunately) allows presale listings. If product can't be shipped within timeframe, purchase is refunded by seller.
hotaru.hino 14 September 2020 20:54
I'm tempted to buy one, then immediately demand a refund when I don't get an email confirming shipment the day of, taking advantage of eBay's bias towards the customer and tanking the seller's rating.
... or at least that's how I hope it works.
excalibur1814 14 September 2020 20:57
You can pretty much do whatever you want and eBay will sit back and ignore the seller. Buy it, use it for two weeks, send it back and get your refund. The seller even has to pay return postage.
Then... leave negative feedback. Easy.
Either way, with eBay constantly bidding items up, they want your cash....
Well, I can tell you that there is no way I will be paying $1,200 for a 3080, let alone any card. Especially with AMD on the horizon with (potential) competition.You need two to tango. Willing buyer and willing seller as it has always been. Hope that [H] readers are smarter