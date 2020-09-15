The Great RTX 3080 Scalping event has begun!

MavericK said: The funniest thing about this is that none of those listings have cards, nor can they guarantee they can get cards on launch. Seems like a lot of chargebacks in the making. Click to expand...

I'm not sure how the technology industry works, but a common misconception with scalping when it comes to concert & sporting events is that it's bots running grabbing up all the tickets during presales. And while there are bots, the reality is though that there's a lot of insider buying so that the public never even stood a chance at getting tickets even without those bots. On occasion, it can sometimes be up to 80% of tickets never even available to the public in the first place.It wouldn't surprise me in the least there are some backdoor deals going on though to guarantee a little supply for them.