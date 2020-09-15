The Great RTX 3080 Scalping event has begun!

Newly hyped product releases (or gets near release), scalpers appear and do shit, people pay stupid prices to enable the scalpers, and the cycle continues.
 
The funniest thing about this is that none of those listings have cards, nor can they guarantee they can get cards on launch. Seems like a lot of chargebacks in the making.
 
Yup, like with any new thing or slightly hard to find thing. If people pay it, they are part of it. I don't like scalpers but at the same time if I can buy something retail and sell for double, probably would do it too.
 
I'm not sure how the technology industry works, but a common misconception with scalping when it comes to concert & sporting events is that it's bots running grabbing up all the tickets during presales. And while there are bots, the reality is though that there's a lot of insider buying so that the public never even stood a chance at getting tickets even without those bots. On occasion, it can sometimes be up to 80% of tickets never even available to the public in the first place.

It wouldn't surprise me in the least there are some backdoor deals going on though to guarantee a little supply for them.
 
That's not how it works. eBay allows presale listings. If product can't be shipped within timeframe, purchase is refunded.
 
No doubt but I doubt these eBay scum have access to those.
 
I like the ideas in the comments there:

hotaru.hino 14 September 2020 20:54
I'm tempted to buy one, then immediately demand a refund when I don't get an email confirming shipment the day of, taking advantage of eBay's bias towards the customer and tanking the seller's rating.

... or at least that's how I hope it works.
excalibur1814 14 September 2020 20:57
You can pretty much do whatever you want and eBay will sit back and ignore the seller. Buy it, use it for two weeks, send it back and get your refund. The seller even has to pay return postage.

Then... leave negative feedback. Easy.

Either way, with eBay constantly bidding items up, they want your cash....
You need two to tango. Willing buyer and willing seller as it has always been. Hope that [H] readers are smarter;)
 
Well, I can tell you that there is no way I will be paying $1,200 for a 3080, let alone any card. Especially with AMD on the horizon with (potential) competition.
 
Nobody has an excuse for overpaying for a 30 series unless they are simply rolling in dough and DGAF. For the rest of us, just wait till January and these things are on shelves. Or just spend $250 on ebay on a 2080 Ti :D
 
