The Finals

Surprised there's not a thread here.







This is probably the most fun I've had in a game since Bad Company 2. Full destruction of the environment (with few exceptions) and just VERY fun gameplay. Also the graphics are fantastic, it runs smooth as heck, though there is a bit of an issue with input lag at times.



They are stingy with the beta keys though, so keep that in mind. I got in last week and have been playing it almost non stop.