ARC Raiders by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund

Embark Studios, the new Stockholm-based outfit set up by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund, has announced the name of its new project.
Titled as Arc Raiders, the mysterious sci-fi game will get a proper unveiling later this week as part of The Game Awards.
A brief teaser video popped up on Twitter last night, with some grainy footage and the tagline: "enlist, resist".
game debuts tomorrow at the game awards, looks to be a 3rd person shooter
https://twitter.com/ARCRaidersGame
https://www.ign.com/articles/arc-raisers-former-dice-devs-game-awards
