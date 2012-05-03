The Elder Scrolls Online

avatardelta

No thanks.


The popularity of the franchise would definitely boost sales, but I won't be buying it.

Skyrim's whole " burn lydia's home town to the ground and have her say nothing about it at all " thing did not work for me.
 
RadioActiveLobster

RadioActiveLobster

Zenimax Online Studios is reluctant to announce, "Game Bugs: The MMO Experience."

Have you ever wanted to experience the sheer magnitude of bugs in our games with a friend? Have you ever wanted to have quest ending errors and glitches destroy your online experience?

If so, you are in luck. World Renown as the leader in game breaking bug technology, Bethesda Softworks and Zenimax Online Studios bring you the most bug filled and unfixable (we won't let the modders at this one) online gaming experience of all time.

FUS-RO-BSOD!
 
K

krameriffic

It's got potential, but they will never come close to realizing it. This is going to get the same kind of feedback as SWTOR: WHY DIDN'T YOU MAKE TES 6 INSTEAD OF A SHITTY MMO?
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Wow... a lot of haters in here.

I've never played an MMO (beyond a free trial), but a large part of that is because I've never seen one present a universe I find interesting enough to warrant the $15 a month. This will change that. The Elder Scrolls universe is something I really get into. I enjoy exploring the words and learning the lore. Article says that the game will cover all of Tamriel, which is awesome. I am pretty excited for this.
 
K

krameriffic

Viper87227 said:
Wow... a lot of haters in here.

I've never played an MMO (beyond a free trial), but a large part of that is because I've never seen one present a universe I find interesting enough to warrant the $15 a month. This will change that. The Elder Scrolls universe is something I really get into. I enjoy exploring the words and learning the lore. Article says that the game will cover all of Tamriel, which is awesome. I am pretty excited for this.
Right. So what you don't understand about setting (and gameplay mechanics in general) in an MMO universe is that it gets horribly dumbed down by necessity. We aren't hating on the TES part, we're hating on what the MMO part will do to it.
 
B

burningrave101

Turning The Elder Scrolls into a MMO now will just ruin the franchise. Maybe in another 10-15 years when game development advances further to bringing something large scale like this into realization but at this point it would just be another dumbed down MMO that is nothing close to the quality of the single player games in the franchise. Also what about consoles? A large part of the success of Oblivion and Skyrim came from the sales on Xbox and PS3 and all this mentions is that it is coming to PC and Mac.
 
B

Brackle

I dont think it would ruin the Franchise. I think they will do a GREAT job on this title.

What I am curious is about is if they will use the IDTECH5 on this.....Cause I really liked some parts of rage....When it worked.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

krameriffic said:
Right. So what you don't understand about setting (and gameplay mechanics in general) in an MMO universe is that it gets horribly dumbed down by necessity. We aren't hating on the TES part, we're hating on what the MMO part will do to it.
I understand that certain gameplay mechanics would have to be dumbed down. I don't expect a "single player" elder scrolls with friends. But it is another chance to further explore Tamriel, and thats something I can get behind. I don't need another single player Elder Scrolls game right now, I'm not done with Skyrim yet. This will be different, and it could be good... and if its not, then I stop playing it, and nothing is lost. I'm not looking at it with a "this could have been either an MMO or a single player game" attitude. Whether this was created or not, we wouldn't be seeing another full fledged single player Elder Scrolls game this soon.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

burningrave101 said:
Turning The Elder Scrolls into a MMO now will just ruin the franchise. Maybe in another 10-15 years when game development advances further to bringing something large scale like this into realization but at this point it would just be another dumbed down MMO that is nothing close to the quality of the single player games in the franchise. Also what about consoles? A large part of the success of Oblivion and Skyrim came from the sales on Xbox and PS3 and all this mentions is that it is coming to PC and Mac.
I don't think it could ruin the franchise, specifically because I would wager just about anything that this is a spin-off, and not a change in direction. I think we will see an Elder Scrolls VI in a few years regardless, so if you don't want to partake in the MMO, just pretend it doesn't exist and move on.

If Elder Scrolls became an MMO exclusively, I would agree 100% that thats not the direction I want to see the series go in. But as an off shoot, I am at least willing to invest my time and money to see what they can come up with.
 
piscian18

piscian18

Hornet said:
Zenimax :rolleyes:... I have no hope for this game
Im not sure what it is but i havent really enjoyed anything since Morrowind and Nothing from zenimax since Prey apparently. I have literally 0 interest in playing this which sucks because an Online Elder scrolls game sounds amazing. An Elder Scrolls MMO sounds like the worst thing ever.

Fuck MMO I just want co-op.
 
M

Maplehamwich

To combat the excessive negativity, here are some things that sound cool to me in the article:

- Players will discover an entirely new chapter of Elder Scrolls history in this ambitious world, set a millennium before the events of Skyrim as the daedric prince Molag Bal tries to pull all of Tamriel into his demonic realm.

- "It will be extremely rewarding finally to unveil what we have been developing the last several years," said game director and MMO veteran Matt Firor, whose previous work includes Mythic's well-received Dark Age of Camelot. "The entire team is committed to creating the best MMO ever made  and one that is worthy of The Elder Scrolls franchise."

- Player-driven PvP conflict that pits the three player factions against each other in open-world warfare over the province of Cyrodiil and the Emperor's throne itself.
 
K

Krieger91

Viper87227 said:
Wow... a lot of haters in here.

I've never played an MMO (beyond a free trial), but a large part of that is because I've never seen one present a universe I find interesting enough to warrant the $15 a month. This will change that. The Elder Scrolls universe is something I really get into. I enjoy exploring the words and learning the lore. Article says that the game will cover all of Tamriel, which is awesome. I am pretty excited for this.
Sounds like we have an expert on MMO's here folks.
 
T

Tudz

Making TES an MMO is gonna take everything that is currently bad about TES... and make it significantly worse.

I really struggle to see how this will be a good thing for the series. They should be advancing by making the quests and characters more unique, more interactive, a more dynamic world, an MMO is just going to be a step backward on all of that.
 
P

Parmenides

wonderfield said:
I doubt that. It's going to be a long time before the single-player TES momentum starts to decay, and Zenimax knows it.
I hope you're right... but I have doubts, I smell sacrifice on the rest of the franchise, i.e. anything that isn't MMO.

Tudz said:
Making TES an MMO is gonna take everything that is currently bad about TES... and make it significantly worse.

I really struggle to see how this will be a good thing for the series. They should be advancing by making the quests and characters more unique, more interactive, a more dynamic world, an MMO is just going to be a step backward on all of that.
And no mods to fix the bugs and enhance the weak areas.
 
T

Tudz

Viper87227 said:
Sarcasm? I am not claiming to be an expert. Quite the contrary. Because I've never played an MMO means I can't be exited for this?
It doesn't mean you can't be excited... it means your excitement is misplaced :p
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Tudz said:
It doesn't mean you can't be excited... it means your excitement is misplaced :p
That may be true, but the Elder Scrolls universe is still the most appropriate for me to find out. Nothing else would interest me like that could. If I don't like it, oh well, at least I know. ;)


DASHlT said:
Well what engine would they use then? The oblivion Engine is old and outdated IMO......I mean they used it for like 4-5 games now?

Its time to retire that engine
They seem to have invested quite a bit into the Creation Engine, and I can't imagine them using it for one game and then moving on. I realize its not the same team or even the same studio working on the game, but I would still be really surprised if they didn't use the same engine as Skyrim. That said, MMO's have never been known for thier looks anyway.
 
B

Brackle

Viper87227 said:
That may be true, but the Elder Scrolls universe is still the most appropriate for me to find out. Nothing else would interest me like that could. If I don't like it, oh well, at least I know. ;)




They seem to have invested quite a bit into the Creation Engine, and I can't imagine them using it for one game and then moving on. I realize its not the same team or even the same studio working on the game, but I would still be really surprised if they didn't use the same engine as Skyrim. That said, MMO's have never been known for thier looks anyway.
I just look at is as Bethesda bought out Id Software right? So why couldnt they use the IDTECH 5 engine....Would be interesting to say the least.

I just dont want the Creation Engine used anymore.....
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

DASHlT said:
I just look at is as Bethesda bought out Id Software right? So why couldnt they use the IDTECH 5 engine....Would be interesting to say the least.

I just dont want the Creation Engine used anymore.....
Well, they could, but the bought id back in 2009, two years before Skyrim came out. If they really want to use id tech 5, they probably could have done.. I don't know how possible it would be to scrap their progress w/ creation engine and switch gears, but I think if their long term goal was to start using id tech 5, they wouldn't have put the work they did into Creation.
 
C

chockomonkey

piscian18 said:
Fuck MMO I just want co-op.
No shit. They should have made skyrim co-op. Nothing ever changes in the game, so i don't know why it would have been too hard lol

Skyrim Online will likely be way better than this, if it ever comes to fruition.

Maplehamwich said:
Player-driven PvP conflict that pits the three player factions against each other in open-world warfare over the province of Cyrodiil and the Emperor's throne itself.
WTF? 3 factions? how the hell did they think that was a good idea in a TES game? Should be like Vanguard if anything, 0 factions--completely open to kill whoever, just like TES games :confused:
 
G

Gabriel

You guys are right: Elder Scrolls coop > MMO. I would play the shit out of it!
 
L

LeninGHOLA

Co-op Skyrim would have kept my attention far longer. There will be way too many unkillable NPC in an MMO TES. Part of what made Morrowind great was that you could kill any NPC, then have to deal with the consequences.

Also, factions don't make sense. Should be FFA PvP/PvE in 99% of the world for an MMO like this.
 
MavericK

MavericK

LeninGHOLA said:
Co-op Skyrim would have kept my attention far longer. There will be way too many unkillable NPC in an MMO TES. Part of what made Morrowind great was that you could kill any NPC, then have to deal with the consequences.
If TES: Online was like any of the other games, all NPCs would be dead within the first 5 minutes of the servers going live. :D
 
W

wonderfield

DASHlT said:
Well what engine would they use then? The oblivion Engine is old and outdated IMO......I mean they used it for like 4-5 games now? Its time to retire that engine
Virtual texturing requires a substantial amount of time and effort on the part of the developer. To make a sufficiently large world would take Zenimax an incredible amount of time. There would also need to be additions made to the renderer to accommodate day/night cycles, dynamic outdoor lighting and animated skies/skyboxes. Tech 5 uses C++ for game scripting as well, which requires more effort and increases complexity versus interpreted scripting languages you'd find in other platforms.

It's not clear how full-featured Tech 5's networking stack is either. It's obviously more than adequate for what Rage does with it, but it's not clear how much effort would be involved in bringing it up to snuff for an MMO. Gamebryo's core networking architecture is probably already sufficient for the purpose of an MMO.
 
T

termite

Hell they'll probably just take Skyrim, make the map bigger by adding Cryodiil (by cutting in Oblivion), shoe horn in a half assed PvP and add a few MMO features like chat.

Zenimax "Look guys we made a TES MMO!"
TES Player "But it's just Skyrim on a bigger map"
Zenimax "But you can go online and PvP!"
Zenimax "Next year we'll add a part of Morrowind as an expansion!"
TES Player "Go to hell Zenimax, go to hell and die".
 
MavericK

MavericK

zacrobmer said:
Hell they'll probably just take Skyrim, make the map bigger by adding Cryodiil (by cutting in Oblivion), shoe horn in a half assed PvP and add a few MMO features like chat.

Zenimax "Look guys we made a TES MMO!"
TES Player "But it's just Skyrim on a bigger map"
Zenimax "But you can go online and PvP!"
Zenimax "Next year we'll add a part of Morrowind as an expansion!"
TES Player "Go to hell Zenimax, go to hell and die".
Yeah...if it didn't already include the entirety of the TES world that we've already seen from the get-go, that is complete failure IMO.

I can see adding expansions with areas we haven't seen, but other than that it would be absurd to charge extra for already-released content.
 
