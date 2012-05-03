The Elder Scrolls Online

defiant007
Right. So what you don't understand about setting (and gameplay mechanics in general) in an MMO universe is that it gets horribly dumbed down by necessity. We aren't hating on the TES part, we're hating on what the MMO part will do to it.
I've never played an MMO (beyond a free trial), but a large part of that is because I've never seen one present a universe I find interesting enough to warrant the $15 a month. This will change that. The Elder Scrolls universe is something I really get into. I enjoy exploring the words and learning the lore. Article says that the game will cover all of Tamriel, which is awesome. I am pretty excited for this.
I understand that certain gameplay mechanics would have to be dumbed down. I don't expect a "single player" elder scrolls with friends. But it is another chance to further explore Tamriel, and thats something I can get behind. I don't need another single player Elder Scrolls game right now, I'm not done with Skyrim yet. This will be different, and it could be good... and if its not, then I stop playing it, and nothing is lost. I'm not looking at it with a "this could have been either an MMO or a single player game" attitude. Whether this was created or not, we wouldn't be seeing another full fledged single player Elder Scrolls game this soon.
I don't think it could ruin the franchise, specifically because I would wager just about anything that this is a spin-off, and not a change in direction. I think we will see an Elder Scrolls VI in a few years regardless, so if you don't want to partake in the MMO, just pretend it doesn't exist and move on.Turning The Elder Scrolls into a MMO now will just ruin the franchise. Maybe in another 10-15 years when game development advances further to bringing something large scale like this into realization but at this point it would just be another dumbed down MMO that is nothing close to the quality of the single player games in the franchise. Also what about consoles? A large part of the success of Oblivion and Skyrim came from the sales on Xbox and PS3 and all this mentions is that it is coming to PC and Mac.
Im not sure what it is but i havent really enjoyed anything since Morrowind and Nothing from zenimax since Prey apparently. I have literally 0 interest in playing this which sucks because an Online Elder scrolls game sounds amazing. An Elder Scrolls MMO sounds like the worst thing ever.Zenimax ... I have no hope for this game
Unlikely.What I am curious is about is if they will use the IDTECH5 on this.....Cause I really liked some parts of rage....When it worked.
Sounds like we have an expert on MMO's here folks.
I've never played an MMO (beyond a free trial), but a large part of that is because I've never seen one present a universe I find interesting enough to warrant the $15 a month. This will change that. The Elder Scrolls universe is something I really get into. I enjoy exploring the words and learning the lore. Article says that the game will cover all of Tamriel, which is awesome. I am pretty excited for this.
I doubt that. It's going to be a long time before the single-player TES momentum starts to decay, and Zenimax knows it.If it's successful, then you can kiss TES 6 goodbye.
Sarcasm? I am not claiming to be an expert. Quite the contrary. Because I've never played an MMO means I can't be exited for this?
I hope you're right... but I have doubts, I smell sacrifice on the rest of the franchise, i.e. anything that isn't MMO.I doubt that. It's going to be a long time before the single-player TES momentum starts to decay, and Zenimax knows it.
And no mods to fix the bugs and enhance the weak areas.Making TES an MMO is gonna take everything that is currently bad about TES... and make it significantly worse.
I really struggle to see how this will be a good thing for the series. They should be advancing by making the quests and characters more unique, more interactive, a more dynamic world, an MMO is just going to be a step backward on all of that.
It doesn't mean you can't be excited... it means your excitement is misplaced
Well what engine would they use then? The oblivion Engine is old and outdated IMO......I mean they used it for like 4-5 games now?
That may be true, but the Elder Scrolls universe is still the most appropriate for me to find out. Nothing else would interest me like that could. If I don't like it, oh well, at least I know.It doesn't mean you can't be excited... it means your excitement is misplaced
They seem to have invested quite a bit into the Creation Engine, and I can't imagine them using it for one game and then moving on. I realize its not the same team or even the same studio working on the game, but I would still be really surprised if they didn't use the same engine as Skyrim. That said, MMO's have never been known for thier looks anyway.
Its time to retire that engine
I just look at is as Bethesda bought out Id Software right? So why couldnt they use the IDTECH 5 engine....Would be interesting to say the least.
They seem to have invested quite a bit into the Creation Engine, and I can't imagine them using it for one game and then moving on. I realize its not the same team or even the same studio working on the game, but I would still be really surprised if they didn't use the same engine as Skyrim. That said, MMO's have never been known for thier looks anyway.
Well, they could, but the bought id back in 2009, two years before Skyrim came out. If they really want to use id tech 5, they probably could have done.. I don't know how possible it would be to scrap their progress w/ creation engine and switch gears, but I think if their long term goal was to start using id tech 5, they wouldn't have put the work they did into Creation.
I just dont want the Creation Engine used anymore.....
No shit. They should have made skyrim co-op. Nothing ever changes in the game, so i don't know why it would have been too hard lolFuck MMO I just want co-op.
WTF? 3 factions? how the hell did they think that was a good idea in a TES game? Should be like Vanguard if anything, 0 factions--completely open to kill whoever, just like TES gamesPlayer-driven PvP conflict that pits the three player factions against each other in open-world warfare over the province of Cyrodiil and the Emperor's throne itself.
If TES: Online was like any of the other games, all NPCs would be dead within the first 5 minutes of the servers going live.Co-op Skyrim would have kept my attention far longer. There will be way too many unkillable NPC in an MMO TES. Part of what made Morrowind great was that you could kill any NPC, then have to deal with the consequences.
Virtual texturing requires a substantial amount of time and effort on the part of the developer. To make a sufficiently large world would take Zenimax an incredible amount of time. There would also need to be additions made to the renderer to accommodate day/night cycles, dynamic outdoor lighting and animated skies/skyboxes. Tech 5 uses C++ for game scripting as well, which requires more effort and increases complexity versus interpreted scripting languages you'd find in other platforms.Well what engine would they use then? The oblivion Engine is old and outdated IMO......I mean they used it for like 4-5 games now? Its time to retire that engine
Mmm, anarchy.If TES: Online was like any of the other games, all NPCs would be dead within the first 5 minutes of the servers going live.
Yeah...if it didn't already include the entirety of the TES world that we've already seen from the get-go, that is complete failure IMO.Hell they'll probably just take Skyrim, make the map bigger by adding Cryodiil (by cutting in Oblivion), shoe horn in a half assed PvP and add a few MMO features like chat.
Zenimax "Look guys we made a TES MMO!"
TES Player "But it's just Skyrim on a bigger map"
Zenimax "But you can go online and PvP!"
Zenimax "Next year we'll add a part of Morrowind as an expansion!"
TES Player "Go to hell Zenimax, go to hell and die".