Am I the only one that thought "duh"?Like, who here really didn't think this wasn't coming to PC? Of course it was. Why wouldn't it?Also...that companion video...that explosion at the end...holy fuck.I can say that since the moment I watched the first game play trailer that this game is BY FAR my #1 game at this point in time. The online co-op, graphics, physics, exploration, etc...easily the best looking game I've ever seen and seem's to have everything I could want in a co-op shooter. With each day that passes I get more and more anxious...simply can't wait any longer.Anyone know this game studios server passwords? I'd kill for another "leak" ala Half Life 2 back in the day...