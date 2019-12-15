The Best Game Of The Year Actually Won Game Of The Year At The 2019 Game Awards

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 15, 2019.

    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Never even heard of this "game." if that's really what it even is.

    "This year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game Of The Year and my worries were for nothing. I was, to put it mildly, quite shocked that the game won—not because it isn’t incredible (it’s one of the best games ever made) but because it’s kind of a niche title, designed for skilled, and enormously patient, gamers only. There is no easy mode, and dear lord this game is hard."

    960x0.jpg

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikka...he-year-at-the-2019-game-awards/#4a5c44ac5ef5
     
  2. Dec 15, 2019 #2
    Susquehannock

    Susquehannock 2[H]4U

    GotY by whom? These things hold as much weight with me as the Grammys do for music. Zilch.
     
  3. Dec 15, 2019 #3
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Ever even heard of or played this GOTY: "Shadows Die Twice"?
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the best game to come out in 2019, but can't say Sekiro getting it was bad. Good for FromSoft for getting the recognition when everyone expected either REMake 2 or Death Stranding to get the award.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    How come there's almost no hype about this game? I've never even heard of it til now. Can't be that popular
     
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Sekiro...very popular among Dark Souls fans because it was the next game out of From Software.
     
    ChoGGi

    ChoGGi [H]ard|Gawd

    Assuming this isn't sarcasm, it's dark souls with parrying instead of dodging (so yep niche title is about right).

    Edit: dang
     
    MelonSplitter

    MelonSplitter Gawd

    You sir are most obviously not a gamer.
     
    Susquehannock

    Susquehannock 2[H]4U

    Nope. And no surprise there. Not my genre, and don't keep a close eye on the gaming market. Went to go see some YouTube videos of this game. Looks good.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    From Software is my favorite developer and Sekiro did not disappoint...everything from Demon's Souls has been GOTY material...everything I'm hearing about Elden Ring sounds like a potential greatest game of all time candidate
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    I have no desire to play a single title he mentioned in that article, especially not any of that Japanese inspired nonsese.

    That stuff bores me to tears.
     
    Revdarian

    Revdarian 2[H]4U

    So many peeps judging, whatever, the game's awesome, it's story centric in comparison to dark souls whose story you kinda piece from tidbits and what you infer /think is true from the handful of untrustworthy NPCs you find around.

    BTW the main name is Sekiro and yes it was successful. If you pick it up, take every enemy calmly, they all have different tells /weaknesses, at the first meeting it isn't rare to get creamed by some enemies, but eventually something will click and you will be the one creaming them.
     
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    living under a rock maybe? was a very popular game but pretty short lived popularity. either way it deserved the award for the story, visuals, and difficulty.
     
    Krazy925

    Krazy925 2[H]4U

    Am a gamer and never heard about this game. Imma check it out after Star Wars.

    I heard this game is similar to the new Star Wars game too. (Although much more difficult).
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    ...or not a gamer of trash titles.

    Reasons not to play this game:

    - Japanese shit: Check
    - Not First Person: Check

    Nothing good gaming wise ever came out of Japan.

    Wouldn't even have made my list if it were free.

    NEXT.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Poof checks out.
     
    M76

    M76 [H]ardForum Junkie

    FTFY
     
    Domingo

    Domingo [H]ard as it Gets

    Everybody and their mom has a GOTY award these days. I swear some developers just make up their own just to sell a "GOTY Edition" of their game.

    On the other hand, Sekiro IS a really good game and one I'd put on my short list of top games from 2019. It's definitely no worse than 3rd and 2019 has been a pretty strong year, too.
     
    Krazy925

    Krazy925 2[H]4U

    Not interested in Nintendo or Sega back in the day. Poof should read millennial curmudgeon.
     
    sed8em

    sed8em 2[H]4U

    SAME.

    Most Japanese stuff is boring to no end for me.
    I bought a Switch last year, Octopath Traveler seemed to be the game to get according to the Nintendo news sites. So I bought it. Waste of $60. Couldn't get 5 minutes into it without thinking that doing chores around the house would be more fun than playing that game. So I traded it for Breath of the Wild. Also incredibly boring. Didn't seem to hold the magic of the old Zelda games. Getting sweet weapons only to have them break and constantly crafting stuff, as well as a large world that is largely devoid of anything interesting bored me to tears. I'll take open worlds like Skyrim that have dungeons and caves spread throughout the map within a short distance of each other.

    I'm with you, it's nonsense. Probably an unpopular opinion here.
     
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    My GOTY is whatever I've clocked in the most hours with. And so far that's Remnant: From The Ashes. What a ride.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    My GOTY is the one that left me most satisfied at the end and the one I remember for months and years after. That is why RE2 Remake is mine. Hours played alone is a poor metric, in my opinion.
     
    Domingo

    Domingo [H]ard as it Gets

    The two are definitely similar. Jedi Order has more platforming elements while Sekiro focuses far more on boss encounters. Most of Sekiro actually isn't that tough. At least no more than Jedi Order is on the harder difficulties. Sekiro's challenge is almost entirely centered around boss battles. When it first came out a lot of people were claiming Sekiro was From Software's toughest game to date by far. After a few months passed, a lot of people started backtracking on that. They were trying to play it like Dark Souls instead of just parrying/countering everything. Both of which are really forgiving and even mash-friendly. There are still some beastly boss fights, but people aren't dying outside of those 4-5 encounters. Jedi Order is similar.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    I don't even play games of that type very often and I've heard of it. I've watched some lengthy videos about it. I just haven't ever made the decision to purchase it.
     
    TheToE!

    TheToE! [H] Brewmaster

    You should check out more Japanese stuff man.
     
    Revdarian

    Revdarian 2[H]4U

    Careful there, we don't want you to cut yourself in your own edginess.

    Stay on your COD//BF, keep paying yearly for the same game np, others actually enjoy the variety of different game styles.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Hmm...

    Not quite sure which title that would be for me this year.

    Honestly, I'm not even sure what I have played that came out in 2019 yet.

    Unless something is on my must have list, I tend to pick up games on sale years after they are released.

    Thinking a little more about it I can only think of two 2019 titles I have played thus far. Wolfenstein Youngblood, and Far Cry New Dawn. Both of them were just OK. Didn't stand out much.

    I have meant to play the Outer Worlds. It looked promising to me (even though reviewers say it's too short) but I just haven't gotten around to it yet.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    The Call of Modern Battlefield titles are trash too.
     
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    I'll be honest and say that if it wasnt for the PC gaming Forum here on [H] I wouldnt have heard of this game either.

    While jap games aint my thing, it seems lots of folks on here got a lot of fun out of it so all is good.

    I think TOW would have been my nom, tho I havent finished it yet and others say it's very short.

    Nice to see something from a "lesser known" studio get attention either way.
     
    GoodBoy

    GoodBoy [H]ard|Gawd

    Hadn't heard of it until now, but will check it out.

    My favorite game this year was Jedi Fallen Order.
     
    Dayaks

    Dayaks [H]ardness Supreme

    You mean, Tomb Raider: Jedi Knight.

    Game is alright, I think we’re so used to really terrible Star wars games a decent one seems amazing.
     
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    I don't have a problem with jap game. I just can't stand the weebos.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    I disagree. The game has problems, but it is still a good game. The lightsaber combat (despite the stupidity of tying parry time to frame rate) is the best there has ever been in a SW game. It doesn't exactly do anything new or original, but it does take the best elements from the games it is borrowing from and manages to blend them together incredibly well. Say what you will about it being a hodgepodge of half a dozen different games, but making all of that different stuff work together well is still a feat on it's own.

    Eh. Weebos can be annoying, but they're harmless. There are far more annoying groups out there.
     
    GoodBoy

    GoodBoy [H]ard|Gawd

    Well, I've never gotten around to playing tomb raider, so not sure I can comment on that. Guessing you mean the swinging from the ropes, climbing vines, the slides... etc. That was all fine to me.

    The only thing that seemed out of place was the wall-running, not something I've seen in any Star Wars movie. So that as a force ability is the only negative thing I can come up with.

    But the saber combat was excellent. Environments looked good. Story was great. Characters were interesting. It was fun exploring. I liked the monsters, villains, boss fights, and flying on the bird on Kashyyyk.

    Overall just a really fun game.
     
    Darunion

    Darunion 2[H]4U

    I mean if Leia can fly and survive the vacuum and temperature of space, wall running doesn't seem too far-fetched.
     
    zamardii12

    zamardii12 2[H]4U

    RE 2 Remake I think for me too is my GOTY. I don't even remember what else I played this year that really stood out. Problem is that I rarely buy games on release so if I say (insert title here) is my favorite game of the year, it may not have released this year. Good example is that I beat (not a huge feat since it took 2 hours) Far: Lone Sails about two weeks ago and I absolutely loved it and wished it was a lot longer, but I have no idea when it released. Until you mentioned RE 2 Remake I couldn't even remember that that had released this year.
     
    Droc

    Droc 2[H]4U

    Forbes should stick to making list on what billionaire has the biggest boat, most cars, or most bejewled cock.

    Its like Sports Illustrated writing on the rarity of warhammer figures.

    I waited so long for that game, and completely ignored all the talk about the game until I got it on PC. I think I am about half way through it and I feel like Im playing it just to justify my purchase. I can't connect with a single character like I could with John in the first. Missions feel rushed or too slow. The world seems so alive and dynamic at first, but that quickly fades away. I don't know if I can be bothered to finish it.

    GOTY for me is Links Awakening.
     
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    I played it a few months ago, was interesting. My dad played it a lot after I showed it to him, not sure if he completed it or not.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    You do realize that the game industry is the biggest entertainment media in the world, right? Makes complete sense for a financial site to cover something that makes more money than other industries they also cover.
     
    Revdarian

    Revdarian 2[H]4U

    People here don't know the difference between Forbes and Forbes contributor.

    One is the actual economy website, the other is like WordPress. That said Erik Kain is mostly based in regards to gaming, even if I don't agree with all of his views.
     
