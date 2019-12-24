That's all folks!!

The Legacy of 3dfx book is finally concluded! "I can't say what will happen in the future, for now I just want to disconnect a bit, prepare a kickstarter guide, tell how the experience has been, and prepare a book launch outside the kickstarter. Regarding future projects, I hope to continue with the graphics and more personal projects but calmly. Having said all, I can only go play with Darksiders III, a game that promised me not to touch it until I finished the book, and say: Merry Christmas and Happy new year!!"