That's all folks!!

    The Legacy of 3dfx book is finally concluded!

    "I can't say what will happen in the future, for now I just want to disconnect a bit, prepare a kickstarter guide, tell how the experience has been, and prepare a book launch outside the kickstarter.

    Regarding future projects, I hope to continue with the graphics and more personal projects but calmly. Having said all, I can only go play with Darksiders III, a game that promised me not to touch it until I finished the book, and say:

    Merry Christmas and Happy new year!!"
     
