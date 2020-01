Ugly. 500 mile range obviously limits road trips (my most common trip is just over 500 miles one way), and I'm sure towing will eat into range, and that's the range of the most expensive model. Steel shell instead of frame and body is interesting, but I have to wonder about performance in a crash and reparability.



Single motor RWD. $40K with "250+" mile range

Dual motor AWD $50K 300+ miles

Triple motor AWD $70K 500+ miles







I'd drive one to work, but I'm cheap and I buy my vehicles used.​