Their main change to the "feel" of Tekken, is to make it more aggressive and to give more built-in opportunities to cause mixups. They are de-emphasizing the "footsy" aspect and also de-incentivizing more defensive, careful styles.

Move-lists still sound to be large. However, this game is another opportunity to refine them and also to add/swap in new stuff, which makes characters more useful and also more unique.

The easiest way for them to do that is to get rid of the "take the low" and mentality that has developed over the last few titles. Making throws free to break has compounded that. At high levels Tekken has become battle of timing your best 2-3 mid-level moves vs. your opponent's. At least outside of hellsweep characters. Or in a few cases (like Arslan) playing as safe is possible and mid-poking people to death. At non-pro levels it'll forever be a battle of using obscure sequences with different mids and lows that you'll never see twice. Whenever the devs start talking about new players, they mention all of these techniques that allow people to do combos easier. In reality, new players need tools that keep them from getting mashed out by high/low/mid/low/high sequences that can be repeated and alternated endlessly. It looks like their answer to that = more armored moves. I'd like to see grabs and more viable lows instead. Well, that and finally overhauling the ground game. I look at other fighting games, and they make wholesale changes to how things work with each major sequel. With Tekken, they just keep piling stuff on top of what they have. It's getting to be like "the car built by Homer."