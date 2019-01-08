Sweet Baby Jeebus Alienware 55" 4k120 OLED Displayport

Discussion started by l88bastard, Jan 8, 2019.

    l88bastard

    https://www.engadget.com/2019/01/08/alienware-4k-oled-55-inch-gaming-monitor/

    Looks like a window of opportunity for Dell here, since we probably will not be seeing GPUs with Hdmi 2.1 until 2020! I wonder how man Touzaaands and Touuuuzaaannndsss this bad boy is gonna cost!

    Big screens aren't just for movies anymore. That's something NVIDIA proved last year with its 65-inch BFG displays -- now Dell's Alienware is taking a stab at a large gamer monitor of its own. But instead of a huge slab of LCD, it's a 55-inch 4K OLED screen running at 120 Hz. And unlike other displays, the Alienware 55 OLED Monitor can actually run 4K at that high refresh rate.

    dims?resize=2000%2C2000%2Cshrink&image_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fs.yimg.jpg
     
    cybereality

    Looks awesome.
     
    thelead

    Why can’t they make a 32” or 40” variant?!?
     
    l88bastard

    I wish they would make a 32"-36" as that is my jam. I imagine they are doing 55" because its a standard size OLED panel that they can pull off the rack and slap on some DP 1.4 electronics and snazzy alienware swag.

    Dell should do a refresh of their 30" OLED, but you know display makers never fucking listen to us, the customer.
     
    Anemone

    38" 24:10 model would have cost a bunch but would have put the future LG model to shame
     
    MistaSparkul

    As much as I'd rather get a 2019 LG for that HDMI 2.1, this Alienware can be ran at 4k120Hz on an RTX 2080 Ti the moment it launches. Oh the temptation.....
     
    sharknice

    Same here. I'm guessing this is an LG panel
    which is why it's 55 inches, LG's smallest size.

    Maybe Dell was thinking like us, but actually have the capability to make it.
     
    profiled

    as long this thing wont cost 5k :dead:
     
    DanNeely

    This is definitely it. Dell doesn't make display panels, so like almost everyone else in the business of selling monitors/TV's they're limited to what the panel makers produce. On the monitor side only Samsung and LG are vertically integrated to both make raw panels and sell finished monitors. AUO and Innolux also are monitor panel makers, but AFAIK don't see anything directly to consumers. I don't follow the TV market closely, so I"m not sure if there're any additional panel makers of note there or not.


    TFT Central's most recent high refresh roadmap doesn't include any OLED gaming panels, and I don't recall having seen any talk of 30/40" class OLED displays coming from the TV world so we probably won't see one anytime soon.

    http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/high_refresh_rate.htm
     
    gan7114

    A few thoughts here.

    One, this looks awesome. Spiritually, it's the successor to the UP3017Q. I'm glad Dell is pushing OLED to market for gamers and/or professionals who crave such a monitor.

    Two, although it would be great to have something in the 32" - 43" range, we have to go with what panels are available. 55" is what LG produces, and if that's what it takes to get an affordable OLED monitor on the scene, then so be it (for now). Since LG has no production lines manufacturing OLED panels smaller than 55" anything smaller would be a custom order and hence very expensive. If Dell can manage to bring this to market at around $1699, that would be a game changer. I see no reason why an MSRP should be higher; LG sells it's B line of OLED TVs for that price.

    Three, I do hope Dell puts out an UltraSharp version without all the "gamer" aesthetics.

    Digital Trends also has a good hands on review with viedo and photos:
    https://www.digitaltrends.com/monitor-reviews/alienware-55-review-ces-2019/#/1
     
    thelead

    I know that nVidia is now supporting Freesync but I would like to see this with true gsync built in. I find that the sync range is usually much higher on gsync (not sure if that has to do with the physical module or not).
     
    SixFootDuo

    Look, Samsung already launched the BFGD back in 2018. 55" to 65" and maybe even 75" and 85" .. I'm not sure.

    Here are the specs on Samsungs BFGD ... 1440p @ 120hz Native, 9ms imput lag, 2ms response time, 10bit panel with 1000+ nits of brightness. Oh and Samsung's BFGD supports Freesync.

    I have one and it's amazing.

    HDMI 2.1 sounds nice but yeah dudes, that's not happening to 2020 at the earliest. Remember, you need a really really powerful video card to push 120hz @ 4K.
     
    thelead

    What’s the Freesync range at 4K though?
     
    sirsad

    Or a game that isn't so modern or graphically intensive. The top new game, Fortnight, doesn't seem graphically intensive to me and I wouldn't be surprised if a 2080 Ti will be well past 60Hz at 4k.

    But that isn't the point. You don't something so that it only lasts a year and that's anything 60Hz is beyond dated.

    edit: And to add to this, I am playing World of Warcraft and Heroes of the Storm. I expect both to run very well at 4k@120Hz on a 2080 Ti.
     
    linuxdude9

    Can it do 1440p at 1:1 with black borders? That would have me interested.
     
    SixFootDuo

    I don't know. In 3 or 4 years when we have video cards that can do 4K @ 120hz ... then I can give you an answer.
     
    thelead

    There are plenty of older games that people can enjoy at 4K 60-120Hz. That’s why I would like to know the range. It is most likely only 48-60Hz unfortunately.
     
    linuxdude9

    MistaSparkul

    sharknice

    But is it a true hdmi 2.1 or the partial bs like Samsung?
     
    thelead

    Samsung never states HDMI 2.1 so I’ll take this as true HDMI 2.1 for now.
     
    sharknice

    Is this thing VESA mountable?

    As for price I think they will sell it for more than LG's tvs but I hope I'm wrong.

    It sounds like they're still in the development phase and there's a possibility it could actually even end up having gsync along with plain VRR.

    I guess we'll just have to wait and see. I might actually wait for reviews before I buy this. I'm not confident in Dell's ability to make this without problems. And if they release hdmi 2.1 gpus it will have to be better than LG's tvs.
     
    Dan_D

    I'd prefer a 48" or 43" version, but I like where Alienware's heads are at. I'm tired of all these anemic 38" and smaller ultra-wide displays. That said, If all I did was play games, I'd be all over this display if the price was right.
     
    Vega

    This will definitely be the monitor to have for gaming.
     
    SixFootDuo

    Yeah lets all play 5 and 7 and 10 year old games on our new 2019 all the bells and whistles monitors.

    4K is 60hz with 4:4:4 in regards to the Samsung BFGD that were release in 2018. But no one can play 120hz @ 4K anyways so it's besides the point.

    Again, if no one is aware ... Samsung has already released a 55" and up BFGD. I have one. Specs are 1440p @ 100hz or 120hz native. HDR 10bit panel with a 2m response rate. Input lag 9ms and Samsung's BFGD support Freesync.

    4K is just too aggressive or a resolution with current gen hardware if someone wants to play at 120hz or 144hz ...... let's stop pretending this is isn't the case .... it is. People want to game at high refresh rates with high or ultra settings. they want their games to look great! Period. End of story.

    1440p ( 2556 x 1440 ) is the only resolution that makes sense right now. Sorry, but math doesn't lie.

    a 2080 ti can push 120hz / FPS + at 1440p ultra settings easily .... at 4K .... It can't. All the hoping and praying and wishing and chicken and goat sacrifices Is not going to suddenly make this happen. I don't get it. I wish people would stop. Live for today. To suggest people can just play old games to obtain 120hz @ 4K is .... idiotic. It's skirting the truth of it all. It's underhanded, it's ducking and weaving around the reality of it all. Fake news. Just stop.

    Look, I would love ... LOVE to play games at 4K @ 120hz ... 144hz ... 165hz ... 240hz ... make no mistake but sadly, I can't and no one else can either.

    Also, let's curb the HDMI 2.1 talk until 2020 .... Just not gonna happen. And if AMD can really truly release a 2080 class card which they just announced today, it's still 2% slower than a 1080 ti. That's still not going to push 4K @ 120hz. Period, end of story.

    All this hoping and praying going on ... day dreaming ... wish you guys would focus on what you can actually use TODAY.
     
    cybereality

    It's possible. For newer games, 120Hz is probably a stretch, but 90 - 100fps is very possible. I'm doing it with 2x RTX 2080 Ti cards on Far Cry 5 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.



    For older games, like the F.E.A.R. series, Half-Life 2, Left4Dead, etc. I'm running DSR at 5K2K resolution (above 4K) and getting 166Hz locked (my refresh rate). So 120 or even 144Hz at 4K is not a problem with less demanding games (like eSports titles).

    With a VRR monitor, 90fps would be a huge improvement. You don't have to reach the full refresh rate to have an advantage.
     
    thelead

    GTA V can be played at ~80FPS 4K at high settings and it is still a great looking game.
     
    MistaSparkul

    Really depends on what you want to play. On a 2080 ti ,Battlefield 5 can run at 4k near 120fps as long as RTX is off. Witcher 3 can also run very high fps as long as hairworks is off. Of course not every game will run around 100fps but a good amount will. To say that NO game out there can run at 4k100fps unless it is at LEAST 5 years old is just not true.
     
    Dan_D

    This would be an upgrade for me immediately as I can go past 60FPS on many games at 4K using my 1080Ti SLI setup. One thing you are forgetting is that many of us buy monitors and use them for several years. In a card generation or two, 120Hz@4K may not be a problem at all.
     
    Armenius

    It's supposedly cheaper and easier to make larger OLED panels. I imagine that is due to the pixels being larger.
    In the TV arena, I believe TCL make their own panels. I think Sony and Sharp develop their panels together in a partnership. There are a couple major Chinese players in the TV panel market, but I forgot who they are.
     
    linuxdude9

    On old <= DX9 games, I'd suggest using SGSSAA instead of DSR.
     
    CajunAzn

    According to LG's roadmap (published in Nov 2017), they actually do have plans to introduce 40-49" OLEDs in 2020:

    "The company also revealed that starting in late 2019 or early 2020 it will introduce a smaller size between 40 to 49 inches."

    lgdisplayoledroadmap.jpg

    They seem to be roughly on target, just having announced the 88" 8K 88Z9 at CES. This means the same panel substrate could theoretically be used to cut ~44" 4K panels, from larger sheets that fail QC.

    Things are looking good, we just need patience guys. ;)
     
    Enhanced Interrogator

    Well then, set your game's resolution scaler to 75% and get going with the 120hz OLED greatness!

     
    SixFootDuo

    Thanks for posting this

    I saw this guide a while back but lost it and then forgot about it.
     
    SixFootDuo

    OK, yup same video I saw about a year ago .... I'm def down to try this if I do end up with a 4K 144hz display.
     
    pendragon1

    Enhanced Interrogator

    If I remember correctly, 4k 144hz only run at 4:2:2 RGB? I think you need to drop down to 120hz to get 4:4:4. Just a heads up
     
    Vega

    "Any OLED is going to eventually burn-in", completely false. OLED's only "burn-in" under severe abuse scenarios. RTINGS just did a test update, their OLD LG OLED did 6,000 hours playing the SAME game on a loop with the HUD up and it has ZERO burn it. 6,000 hours of the same game! The RTINGS tests also showed that OLED Tv's after 6,000+ hours of usage had ZERO loss of brightness or color saturation.

    Linus has always spread FUD.
     
    Necere

    To be fair, that same testing showed visible burn-in after only ~800 hours in FIFA 18:



    So it very much depends on the specific game/content, and whether it has bright/highly saturated static elements.
     
    Vega

    Still not entirely realistic, what consumer is going to play FIFA for 800 hours straight with zero other content? People play other games, use TV and console menus, watch TV programs and movies even some PC desktop use. And he stated it's not visible on normal content.

    Yes, I will be the first to say that OLED shouldn't be used for airport displays. But normal consumer use there is NO issue.
     
