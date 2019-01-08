Sweet Baby Jeebus Alienware 55" 4k120 OLED Displayport

https://www.engadget.com/2019/01/08/alienware-4k-oled-55-inch-gaming-monitor/ Looks like a window of opportunity for Dell here, since we probably will not be seeing GPUs with Hdmi 2.1 until 2020! I wonder how man Touzaaands and Touuuuzaaannndsss this bad boy is gonna cost! Big screens aren't just for movies anymore. That's something NVIDIA proved last year with its 65-inch BFG displays -- now Dell's Alienware is taking a stab at a large gamer monitor of its own. But instead of a huge slab of LCD, it's a 55-inch 4K OLED screen running at 120 Hz. And unlike other displays, the Alienware 55 OLED Monitor can actually run 4K at that high refresh rate. {}