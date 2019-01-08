Sweet Baby Jeebus Alienware 55" 4k120 OLED Displayport

Yeah lets all play 5 and 7 and 10 year old games on our new 2019 all the bells and whistles monitors.



4K is 60hz with 4:4:4 in regards to the Samsung BFGD that were release in 2018. But no one can play 120hz @ 4K anyways so it's besides the point.



Again, if no one is aware ... Samsung has already released a 55" and up BFGD. I have one. Specs are 1440p @ 100hz or 120hz native. HDR 10bit panel with a 2m response rate. Input lag 9ms and Samsung's BFGD support Freesync.



4K is just too aggressive or a resolution with current gen hardware if someone wants to play at 120hz or 144hz ...... let's stop pretending this is isn't the case .... it is. People want to game at high refresh rates with high or ultra settings. they want their games to look great! Period. End of story.



1440p ( 2556 x 1440 ) is the only resolution that makes sense right now. Sorry, but math doesn't lie.



a 2080 ti can push 120hz / FPS + at 1440p ultra settings easily .... at 4K .... It can't. All the hoping and praying and wishing and chicken and goat sacrifices Is not going to suddenly make this happen. I don't get it. I wish people would stop. Live for today. To suggest people can just play old games to obtain 120hz @ 4K is .... idiotic. It's skirting the truth of it all. It's underhanded, it's ducking and weaving around the reality of it all. Fake news. Just stop.



Look, I would love ... LOVE to play games at 4K @ 120hz ... 144hz ... 165hz ... 240hz ... make no mistake but sadly, I can't and no one else can either.



Also, let's curb the HDMI 2.1 talk until 2020 .... Just not gonna happen. And if AMD can really truly release a 2080 class card which they just announced today, it's still 2% slower than a 1080 ti. That's still not going to push 4K @ 120hz. Period, end of story.



All this hoping and praying going on ... day dreaming ... wish you guys would focus on what you can actually use TODAY.

