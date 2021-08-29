Summer of 58 Dev quits over steam return policy

https://www.pcgamesn.com/summer-of-...pcjNVbxpnvh1Vwc8ah2Yj7VGq4Gk_Ja7amfm63OZtMehw
This is why we can’t have nice things.
TLDR;
Awesome but short game, if you speed through it you can complete it in under 2h. Most users played it, loved it, gave it a great review, then returned it for a full refund.
