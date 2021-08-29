Summer of 58 Dev quits over steam return policy

Most users returned it? After playing? How would we know that?

I wonder if the developer tried to modify the return window with Steam due to content length. I can see an Indie developer entice to make short great content, many game players never finish a game making the whole purchase at times stupid. Now for those that played the game all the way through, liked it and then got a refund are just plain turds.
 
I don't blame the dev for their hard feelings. And I certainly would never advise someone to pad the game with pointless fluff just to reach the 2 hour play time required to not have to worry about refunds.

A lot of cheap people out there. I have only refunded two games. One because it had Denuvo and it was not listed as having it on it's game page, and a game where no matter what I did, I could not get an Xbox controller to work with it. It was a button mashing hack and slash at that. I would love to hear the excuses of people that refunded after finishing.

sleepeeg3 said:
Use a different distributor?
Refunds up to a point are sort of required these days unless you want to deal with regulators using the distributor as a piggy bank.
 
noko said:
Most users returned it? After playing? How would we know that?

I wonder if the developer tried to modify the return window with Steam due to content length. I can see an Indie developer entice to make short great content, many game players never finish a game making the whole purchase at times stupid. Now for those that played the game all the way through, liked it and then got a refund are just plain turds.
Achievement for finishing the game
 
