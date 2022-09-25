Still alive!

I have an OCZ Vertex 3 (120gb) that was my primary drive until last year (Upgraded motherboard had an nvme so i also upgraded the drive to a 970evo). The PC it's on just died and i'm considering what to do with it.



This SSD was bought back in 2011, at the time i was worried about it wearing out, but here it is, 10+ years and two rigs later and it's still working.



That SSD is basically my benchmark, if that thing lasted this long, i shouldn't expect much issue with the nvme's right? (I'll just try to lean towards the models with dram)