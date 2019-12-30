Stability and overclocking - what do you consider stable

I've seen various definitions of stability. Some people will call prime95 11 minutes stable. Others will run a few Cinebench r20's and call it good. This a screenshot of my pc running an antivirus full system scan on my intel p3700. Notice the max temperature. It's actually higher than some AVX2 Blender loads on my desktop (bmw in this example). This blender load generally sits at 72-74c after heavy pre-loading. Cinebench is a bit higher at about 2 degree's higher. This is after looping it for about 20 minutes (this was for temperature, not for stability). My personal opinion is that if it's not stable with multiple stress tests for long periods of time, It's not stable. What do you consider stable? Before I take stability overclock screenshots seriously, it needs to be at least a couple hours.