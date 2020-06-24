Sony GDM FW900 Setup Help - 1920x1200@120hz

Hello, I'm new to the forum, thanks for accepting me!I just set up an FW900 that I purchased today, and managed to get these resolutions :2560x1600@60hz2304x1440@80hz2048x1280@90hz1920x1200@96hz1680x1050@109hz1440x900@126hz and--1280x200@140hzI've seen people get 120hz on 1920x1200 though... is there something I'm missing in order for me to enable that ?I came from an ASUS PG279Q at 165hz, so any extra refresh rate is welcome for me.I hope you're well