Sony GDM FW900 Setup Help - 1920x1200@120hz

Hello, I'm new to the forum, thanks for accepting me!
I just set up an FW900 that I purchased today, and managed to get these resolutions :
2560x1600@60hz
2304x1440@80hz
2048x1280@90hz
1920x1200@96hz
1680x1050@109hz
1440x900@126hz and-
-1280x200@140hz
I've seen people get 120hz on 1920x1200 though... is there something I'm missing in order for me to enable that ?
I came from an ASUS PG279Q at 165hz, so any extra refresh rate is welcome for me.
I hope you're well
