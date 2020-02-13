[Solved] RX 460 Blown Fuse

Just so we're clear, you have maybe a 25% chance of success here, under reasonably favorable circumstances. I don't mean that to sound condescending, but it's just that this mode of failure usually seems to be the result of a short through the PCB itself, which is frustratingly difficult to diagnose, and nearly impossible to repair in any way that leaves the card actually usable, even if you get it "working."Now... You need to take some resistance measurements between a few spots on the board. I strongly suspect that your new fuse is now blown as well, which suggests that you haven't cleared the short.I've marked up your photos to indicate where you need to take the measurements. Results of this test will tell us which circuit on the board is actually subject to the short.1. 12V input across your new fuse. 0 ohms is good here, but I suspect you'll see an open circuit.2. 12V input to ground - You're looking for a big-ish number here. Most AMD cards I've looked at show a few thousand.3. GPU VCore - You should see a low number here - something like 10 ohms.4. Memory - The memory itself has its own power separate from the controller. You're looking for like 50-200 ohms here.5. Memory Controller - Of the five VRM phases in the row there by display connectors, it looks like the one furthest from the PCI-E slot connector is the memory controller. 40-100 ohms is sane here.6. 3.3V - You're looking for about 350 ohms here, as I recall. The exact value doesn't matter to us for now, as long as it's not zero.7. Minor rails - These little 8 pin ICs are often controllers for smaller VRMs that produce various other voltages that the card needs to function. I can't read the part numbers on them, so I can't tell you for sure which pins are the outputs, but it's usually pins 7 and 8. At least one of them is a BIOS ROM chip (looks like U10). We'll assume they're not the issue for now, but you'd be looking for a few thousand ohms on each one if you can figure out which pins are the outputs.8. 5V minor VRMs - a couple thousand ohms.Take those measurements and report back. Do not attempt to run the card again until you figure out why the original fuse failed. You risk further damage, if you do. I can't promise I've properly identified all the rails, since I'm just looking at photos, but you should be able to get in the ballpark this way.In your second two photos, the first looks like a glob of flux residue, but could also be a scorch mark on the board, indicating a short in that area - hard to say from the photo. The one with the fan connector just looks like corrosion, but it's hard to say. Can you post some more photos of that area of the board, from both sides? Was this card used when it came to you?