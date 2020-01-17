Graphics Card Necromancy, Continued: Radeon R9 290X

I refurbed about 10-15 of those back in the day when I was buying up half broken mining cards. The thermal pads you are using are way too thick and have to be putting pressure on the PCB and taking away mounting pressure on the GPU. I believe those pads are either .5mm or 1mm.. I wanna say .5





Major props on the soldering though!! That's my weakness.





EDIT: I missed one of your paragraphs. I stand corrected!

Click to expand...