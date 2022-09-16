So Steam is practically Ancient in computer years...

GoodBoy
2[H]4U
Hell yeah, did the same thing with the same card.In 2004 I bought this card and started my Steam Account.
Card came with Bronze and I paid the $10 to upgrade to Silver
I bitched when they updated the UI, I liked the old original one better like Zepher posted.Remember when Steam had skins?
Steam itself does look dated, but could you imagine the outcry if they tried to update it's appearance, or gasp, UI? Truth be told, I would prolly be one of them complaining. I can find my owned games, my on line gaming friends, and new games to buy, pretty easily. That is about the limit of my expectations.