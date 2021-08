I'm super behind on the insider info but.... secondary market prices dipped and went back up slightly. LHR cards have been partially un-LHR'd by way of mining software update. There's other news about manufacturing fab costs going up and I swear I saw something about memory prices coming down in the next few months. ETH mining is still a thing and the EIP1559 difficulty bomb did it's thing but the price of ETH has gone up. The 2.0 merge which would kill eth mining could happen by end of year but let's be real -- most likely not. Basically you can trust no one. Buy what you need when you need it.