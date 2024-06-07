Sid Meier's Civilization VII

I have been a fan of the Civilization series since the first one in 1991.



I'll admit though, I skipped 2 and 3. Not because they were bad or anything, I was just busy with other things for a few years there.



I got back into with with Civ 4. I liked the vanilla game, but I thought the final DLC (Beyond the Sword) was absolutely brilliant, and it is my measuring stick for the entire series.



When Civ 5 launched, I was rather disappointed. I thought it provided a much needed graphical modernization, but the vanilla game was very light on complexity compared to Beyond the Sword, and it felt kind of lame.



Civ 5 got better with each DLC though. The first one, Gods and Kings added some complexity making it a better game than Vanilla. The second one, Brave New World made it even better. I don't think it ever reached the level of Civilization IV Beyond the Sword, but it was certainly enjoyable.



Then Civ VI lauinched, and it was the same old thing over again. The first release was kind of lame, but the DLC's (Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm) improved it somewhat. I absolutely hated the cartoon art style of the game though. I had hoped for something more realistic. I never quite cared for the whole districts thing. I mean, it could have been good, but I feel like it just didn't work as intended. One annoyance was the inability to bulldoze a district and build a new one in its place.



Now with what we know about Civ VII I am just confused. I really don't think I like the whole "evolve into different Civ's" concept, and there are many other questionable changes.



I understand why they are doing it though. Just playing the same thing over and over again gets old, and I have over 2,000 hours in Civ 4, some 1,600 hours in Civ 5, and maybe 300 hours in Civ VI at this point. They have to do something to make it feel fresh, but at the same time, do too much, and it is no longer "Sid Meier's Civilization". That's got to be a tough position to be in.



Rather than what they did, I kind of wish they would just take Civ 4 Beyond the Sword, rework it to work on hex tiles rather than squares, and give it a massive graphics update (based on the more realistic style of Civ 5, not the cartoon style in Civ 6) and go with that. Trying to reinvent the wheel too much is just going to hurt the franchise.



From what I have seen of Civ 7, I'm not really that interested in it. I might buy it down the line if I get bored and see it on sale, but what they have shown thus far takes it from a "must buy" franchise down to a "maybe if I see it on sale and am bored" level.



The funny part is, with previous Civ releases I have monitored them up until release. With this one, I didn't even realize the release date (February 11th?) is coming up in a few days. I guess that is reflective of my level of interest in this one.