Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
49,557

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1295660/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VII/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pygcgE3a_uY

https://x.com/CivGame/status/1799189056448041236
https://nitter.poast.org/CivGame/status/1799189056448041236

1717795233340.png
 
I don't know what really differentiates each version other than prettier graphics. I think I spent the most time on Civ 2 and Civ 3 years ago.

Though I played Civ 6 for roughly 90 hours, I did not find it particularly memorable.
 
I've got 2500 hours on Civ 5 and still play it on the regular, I had high hopes for Civ 6 but just couldn't get into it for some reason. Fingers crossed for this one.
 
Can you tell me what made Civ 5 better for you than Civ 6? I think it's the only one I don't have, and I'm willing to give it a go.
 
goatmonster said:
I had high hopes for Civ 6 but just couldn't get into it for some reason.
Too many gameplay changes, then all of the expanded factions were absolutely broken, balance-wise, and they didn't really back-balance things.

Beyond Earth was good but also abandoned in the cradle.
 
Hawkwing74 said:
Can you tell me what made Civ 5 better for you than Civ 6? I think it's the only one I don't have, and I'm willing to give it a go.
It's been a few years but the game felt very slow to me. If I remember right workers could only complete 2 tasks before they died and you had to build another worker, you couldn't just build a road, you had to establish a trade route and eventually, that would turn into a road. Adding buildings to your cities seemed overly complicated, fighting a war took forever, stuff like that. Maybe some of it was addressed in later patches or got better in the late game but I put around 60 hours in and realized I wasn't having any fun so I stopped. Playing Civ 5 feels like a breeze in comparison, very simple and straightforward which I guess appeals to me. Fwiw I've been playing the series since Civ 1 and I've liked 1,3, and 5 the most which bodes well for 7.
 
Is there a mod to enlarge the UI of civ 5? I loaded it awhile back on a 4k monitor and its ui was tiny so I never tried it, but I have heard 6 isn't as good and i want to play civ now! :)
 
GoldenTiger said:
Is there a mod to enlarge the UI of civ 5? I loaded it awhile back on a 4k monitor and its ui was tiny so I never tried it, but I have heard 6 isn't as good and i want to play civ now! :)
You can edit the UI scaling in the config files IIRC. Easy mode is lower the resolution.
 
Previews have gone up for people invited to an event to play the first age of Civ7. The sweeping changes they're making to the game are incredibly concerning. It feels like they've completely lost touch with the franchise and, instead, are just copying what their competitors have been doing in the years since 6 released. There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
 
Derangel said:
There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
"Reimagining leaders," sorta red flaggy.
 
Derangel said:
Previews have gone up for people invited to an event to play the first age of Civ7. The sweeping changes they're making to the game are incredibly concerning. It feels like they've completely lost touch with the franchise and, instead, are just copying what their competitors have been doing in the years since 6 released. There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
Pretty graphics don't make it a better game than Civ V, which I have spent about 90 hours on in recent months.

I guess I'll wait for reviews and buy it well into sale territory like I usually do. :)
 
Derangel said:
Previews have gone up for people invited to an event to play the first age of Civ7. The sweeping changes they're making to the game are incredibly concerning. It feels like they've completely lost touch with the franchise and, instead, are just copying what their competitors have been doing in the years since 6 released. There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
Some people are already calling it Humankind 2.
 
Hawkwing74 said:
I thought that game was a relative flop in sales? Maybe I'm wrong. I got it on a deep steam sale but haven't tried it out.
It's being likened to Humankind because the gameplay revealed for Civ7 is more similar to that game than it is to previous Civ titles.
 
Armenius said:
It's being likened to Humankind because the gameplay revealed for Civ7 is more similar to that game than it is to previous Civ titles.
I understand, but based on Humankind's reviews and how quickly it went on sale, I'm not sure this is a good tactic.
 
Hawkwing74 said:
I understand, but based on Humankind's reviews and how quickly it went on sale, I'm not sure this is a good tactic.
We saw what happened to the Dawn of War series when they tried chasing trends with Dawn of War III.
 
Derangel said:
Previews have gone up for people invited to an event to play the first age of Civ7. The sweeping changes they're making to the game are incredibly concerning. It feels like they've completely lost touch with the franchise and, instead, are just copying what their competitors have been doing in the years since 6 released. There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
Agreed, some of the changes seem cool but overall the direction of the game seems rather lame. Going to pass on it until I am convinced its worth my $10.

Disappointing as I have 500+ hours in V and 100+ in VI.
 
Derangel said:
Previews have gone up for people invited to an event to play the first age of Civ7. The sweeping changes they're making to the game are incredibly concerning. It feels like they've completely lost touch with the franchise and, instead, are just copying what their competitors have been doing in the years since 6 released. There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
I'm torn.

On one hand it feels like they are building on Civ 6, on the other it feels like they are making some rather controversial changes (at least to long term Franchise fans) which makes the game depart from what makes Civilization Civilization.

Sid Meier's Civilization was one of the first PC Games I ever got back in 1991. I have been a fan of the series ever since (though I did skip 2 & 3)

If I am honest, I have started to feel like the franchise was just starting to feel like a rehash of the same thing time and time again, and probably needed something fresh to keep things interesting.

Whether or not what they are doing keeps it interesting or ruins it for me? Well, I'll have to reserve judgment on that until I actually get a chance to play it for myself.
 
yes if you are doing a 7 and tech advancement does not really by itself make a lot of difference for the genre, at some point you either make an expansion of the previous game or if you make a new one charging full price, at one point you need a new angle in some way.

For me, I tend to really love the early game, when I optimize absolutely every single thing, a know each unit and each title of each city and loose a bit when it become too big (or maybe just prefer pre modern tech), splitting a game into 3 part of distinct age seem to be made exactly for me.

Wonder how common it was among player to feel that way.
 
I do not own the game but I have watched a bunch of streams. To call that game a civ game is a stretch. But yeah there are a ton of features missing. Just another game that I wont buy until it goes on a deep sale.
 
This time I am unlikely to buy with a deep sale either.

Got CIV VI on a deep sale and meh, my TF2 crate that I sold to get it was better value.

Waiting for a proper CIV IV clone for another decade.
 
I have been a fan of the Civilization series since the first one in 1991.

I'll admit though, I skipped 2 and 3. Not because they were bad or anything, I was just busy with other things for a few years there.

I got back into with with Civ 4. I liked the vanilla game, but I thought the final DLC (Beyond the Sword) was absolutely brilliant, and it is my measuring stick for the entire series.

When Civ 5 launched, I was rather disappointed. I thought it provided a much needed graphical modernization, but the vanilla game was very light on complexity compared to Beyond the Sword, and it felt kind of lame.

Civ 5 got better with each DLC though. The first one, Gods and Kings added some complexity making it a better game than Vanilla. The second one, Brave New World made it even better. I don't think it ever reached the level of Civilization IV Beyond the Sword, but it was certainly enjoyable.

Then Civ VI lauinched, and it was the same old thing over again. The first release was kind of lame, but the DLC's (Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm) improved it somewhat. I absolutely hated the cartoon art style of the game though. I had hoped for something more realistic. I never quite cared for the whole districts thing. I mean, it could have been good, but I feel like it just didn't work as intended. One annoyance was the inability to bulldoze a district and build a new one in its place.

Now with what we know about Civ VII I am just confused. I really don't think I like the whole "evolve into different Civ's" concept, and there are many other questionable changes.

I understand why they are doing it though. Just playing the same thing over and over again gets old, and I have over 2,000 hours in Civ 4, some 1,600 hours in Civ 5, and maybe 300 hours in Civ VI at this point. They have to do something to make it feel fresh, but at the same time, do too much, and it is no longer "Sid Meier's Civilization". That's got to be a tough position to be in.

Rather than what they did, I kind of wish they would just take Civ 4 Beyond the Sword, rework it to work on hex tiles rather than squares, and give it a massive graphics update (based on the more realistic style of Civ 5, not the cartoon style in Civ 6) and go with that. Trying to reinvent the wheel too much is just going to hurt the franchise.

From what I have seen of Civ 7, I'm not really that interested in it. I might buy it down the line if I get bored and see it on sale, but what they have shown thus far takes it from a "must buy" franchise down to a "maybe if I see it on sale and am bored" level.

The funny part is, with previous Civ releases I have monitored them up until release. With this one, I didn't even realize the release date (February 11th?) is coming up in a few days. I guess that is reflective of my level of interest in this one.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
They have to do something to make it feel fresh, but at the same time, do too much, and it is no longer "Sid Meier's Civilization".
Technically, all but the first Sid Meier's Civilization was a "Sid Meier" game, the rest were designed by other developers.

However, the earlier sequels did a good job of capturing the spirit of the original. I didn't really get into Civ 5 and 6 that much, and I'm sure 7 will be the same, if I ever decide to play it.
 
Armenius said:
Advanced access is not going well. People were upset and called Firaxis out for not including basic game features included in previous games, and Firaxis "apologized."

https://civilization.2k.com/civ-vii/news/message-from-firaxis-games/
Is this the end for the Civ franchise....
I was happy to always buy Civ games on release day going back to Civ II, my first one.... Earth sucked hard...

I was following VII for a while last year then forgot about it... sad to hear this sort of stuff now happening.

It is one game that has a VERY VERY committed and vocal community behind it. Even the Civ reddit for this had feedback from last year.....
 
El_Capitan said:
However, the earlier sequels did a good job of capturing the spirit of the original.
V with all of the DLCs is pretty good. VI gets weird and has some serious balance problem even with all the updates.

Beyond Earth is super-overlooked because they shipped it so broken and buggy but since the "expansion" i.e. finished game it's pretty fun. Very different but has wonderful music and feels like a real spiritual successor to Alpha Centauri.

From what I've seen of VII I might check it out, I dunno, sometime next year? Beyond Earth was shipped more complete and that was a disaster launch.
 
Firaxis has data telling them that the vast majority of people who bought Civ 6 literally never completed even one game.

Clearly, Firaxis is saying: those of you who complete your Civ 6 games, have Civ 6… we need to see if we can capture a new audience now… specifically all those people who are buying our game but aren’t completing it even once.

So obviously they’re going to piss some people off by making changes that would hopefully be more appealing to the great unwashed.

The problem is we now have to endure all the tirades voiced by the basement dwellers who think we actually care about their nuanced views regarding a game that we ourselves have never completed.
 
Hershy said:
Firaxis has data telling them that the vast majority of people who bought Civ 6 literally never completed even one game.
Did they compare it to people who completed previous Civ games?
 
Civ 1-2 was the type of games that matched what hardware could do of the time perfectly, same for Mortal Kombat and the arcade hardware of 1992 or Mario Bros and the first nintendo or the Final Fantasy gameplay....

They are in a strange place, because the concept as no limit they could like city builder simulator scale with hardware and change a lot by adding things, but the simplicity that was around the level of physical table board game and the way to play the game that was like a physical table board game is an inherent part of the franchise, may as well change the name if you change it too much.

Hershy said:
vast majority of people who bought Civ 6 literally never completed even one game
Hum that answer my old question in this thread:
LukeTbk said:
For me, I tend to really love the early game, when I optimize absolutely every single thing, a know each unit and each title of each city and loose a bit when it become too big (or maybe just prefer pre modern tech), splitting a game into 3 part of distinct age seem to be made exactly for me.

Wonder how common it was among player to feel that way.
Click to expand...
 
Axman said:
Did they compare it to people who completed previous Civ games?
I'll tell ya what, I completed all of the previous ones, this one crashed at the first age transition. So my streak may get broken.

Sadly just passed the steam refund time frame or I'd toss this game. It's good by not $130 good and way too buggy, they rushed it out.

Hodl until the first 1/2 price sale folks.
 
kydsid said:
I'll tell ya what, I completed all of the previous ones, this one crashed at the first age transition. So my streak may get broken.

Sadly just passed the steam refund time frame or I'd toss this game. It's good by not $130 good and way too buggy, they rushed it out.

Hodl until the first 1/2 price sale folks.
This is why MORE people should stop buying a game on release day, tell me a single game that came out on release day, or with in the first week, that did not have significant bugs that impacted game play and wanted to make people jump out a window because of them...
 
I’ve started a few saves now including 2 multiplayer saves with my brother and a buddy who also have been playing Civ games forever. We’ve had no technical issues and the game seems to be working fine. It’s quite different from 6 which we played a ton of. I don’t have a strong opinion on 7 so far. Civ games are chill type games for me as I voice chat in discord with friends or have a video or music on my second monitor.
 
MrGuvernment said:
tell me a single game that came out on release day, or with in the first week, that did not have significant bugs that impacted game play and wanted to make people jump out a window because of them...
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
 
