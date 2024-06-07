Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I had high hopes for Civ 6 but just couldn't get into it for some reason.
It's been a few years but the game felt very slow to me. If I remember right workers could only complete 2 tasks before they died and you had to build another worker, you couldn't just build a road, you had to establish a trade route and eventually, that would turn into a road. Adding buildings to your cities seemed overly complicated, fighting a war took forever, stuff like that. Maybe some of it was addressed in later patches or got better in the late game but I put around 60 hours in and realized I wasn't having any fun so I stopped. Playing Civ 5 feels like a breeze in comparison, very simple and straightforward which I guess appeals to me. Fwiw I've been playing the series since Civ 1 and I've liked 1,3, and 5 the most which bodes well for 7.Can you tell me what made Civ 5 better for you than Civ 6? I think it's the only one I don't have, and I'm willing to give it a go.
Is there a mod to enlarge the UI of civ 5? I loaded it awhile back on a 4k monitor and its ui was tiny so I never tried it, but I have heard 6 isn't as good and i want to play civ now!
Thanks!You can edit the UI scaling in the config files IIRC. Easy mode is lower the resolution.
There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
Pretty graphics don't make it a better game than Civ V, which I have spent about 90 hours on in recent months.Previews have gone up for people invited to an event to play the first age of Civ7. The sweeping changes they're making to the game are incredibly concerning. It feels like they've completely lost touch with the franchise and, instead, are just copying what their competitors have been doing in the years since 6 released. There are some interesting sounding changes, but not enough to counter the things that will make it feel like an entirely different, non-Civ, game.
I thought that game was a relative flop in sales? Maybe I'm wrong. I got it on a deep steam sale but haven't tried it out.Some people are already calling it Humankind 2.
It's being likened to Humankind because the gameplay revealed for Civ7 is more similar to that game than it is to previous Civ titles.I thought that game was a relative flop in sales? Maybe I'm wrong. I got it on a deep steam sale but haven't tried it out.
I understand, but based on Humankind's reviews and how quickly it went on sale, I'm not sure this is a good tactic.It's being likened to Humankind because the gameplay revealed for Civ7 is more similar to that game than it is to previous Civ titles.
We saw what happened to the Dawn of War series when they tried chasing trends with Dawn of War III.I understand, but based on Humankind's reviews and how quickly it went on sale, I'm not sure this is a good tactic.
Well, you are going to miss out playing as Harriet Tubman <snicker> /sThis time I am unlikely to buy with a deep sale either.
Got CIV VI on a deep sale and meh, my TF2 crate that I sold to get it was better value.
Waiting for a proper CIV IV clone for another decade.
Technically, all but the first Sid Meier's Civilization was a "Sid Meier" game, the rest were designed by other developers.They have to do something to make it feel fresh, but at the same time, do too much, and it is no longer "Sid Meier's Civilization".
Is this the end for the Civ franchise....Advanced access is not going well. People were upset and called Firaxis out for not including basic game features included in previous games, and Firaxis "apologized."
https://civilization.2k.com/civ-vii/news/message-from-firaxis-games/
However, the earlier sequels did a good job of capturing the spirit of the original.
Firaxis has data telling them that the vast majority of people who bought Civ 6 literally never completed even one game.
Hum that answer my old question in this thread:vast majority of people who bought Civ 6 literally never completed even one game
For me, I tend to really love the early game, when I optimize absolutely every single thing, a know each unit and each title of each city and loose a bit when it become too big (or maybe just prefer pre modern tech), splitting a game into 3 part of distinct age seem to be made exactly for me.
Wonder how common it was among player to feel that way.
Did they compare it to people who completed previous Civ games?
This is why MORE people should stop buying a game on release day, tell me a single game that came out on release day, or with in the first week, that did not have significant bugs that impacted game play and wanted to make people jump out a window because of them...I'll tell ya what, I completed all of the previous ones, this one crashed at the first age transition. So my streak may get broken.
Sadly just passed the steam refund time frame or I'd toss this game. It's good by not $130 good and way too buggy, they rushed it out.
Hodl until the first 1/2 price sale folks.
Dragon Age: The Veilguardtell me a single game that came out on release day, or with in the first week, that did not have significant bugs that impacted game play and wanted to make people jump out a window because of them...