Should I return it ?

First question is are you happy with the mobo, does it work, and are all the parts there (check the manual for a list)?

Theres generally not protectors on the AM4 mobos, its probably fine overall.

That said if the seal was truly broken I would consider the mobo used (which on the egg is listed price of $127.99), you could try complaining up the chain a bit and seeing if you can at least get equivalent store credit or something.

That said if you return it you're still gonna pay a restocking fee, so as long as it works use those 30 days to test it out.



Alternatively if it really does bother you return the product and depending on how you paid play hardball and say I want a new in box board or a full refund.

If they try to charge the restocking and they refuse ~ report to your payment provider to get your full amount back.