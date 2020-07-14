Should I return it ?

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
I ordered an Asus x 570-P from the egg.
The MB box was not sealed, the static bag was not sealed, there was no protective cover over the CPU pins.
The box looked fine and I could not find any obvious damage. Should I put off my upgrade and return this unit?
Complained to the Egg and they blew it off. I am still within my 30 days.
All opinions appreciated.
 
Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
First question is are you happy with the mobo, does it work, and are all the parts there (check the manual for a list)?
Theres generally not protectors on the AM4 mobos, its probably fine overall.
That said if the seal was truly broken I would consider the mobo used (which on the egg is listed price of $127.99), you could try complaining up the chain a bit and seeing if you can at least get equivalent store credit or something.
That said if you return it you're still gonna pay a restocking fee, so as long as it works use those 30 days to test it out.

Alternatively if it really does bother you return the product and depending on how you paid play hardball and say I want a new in box board or a full refund.
If they try to charge the restocking and they refuse ~ report to your payment provider to get your full amount back.
 
ashmelev75

[H]ard|Gawd
narsbars said:
I ordered an Asus x 570-P from the egg. The MB box was not sealed, the static bag was not sealed, there was no protective cover over the CPU pins.
That is how they come from ASUS. No seals on the box, no seals on the anti-static bag.
You can't damage AM4 socket by touching it. There's no protective cover over the socket because the pins are on the CPU.
 
Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
ashmelev75 said:
That is how they come from ASUS. No seals on the box, no seals on the anti-static bag.
You can't damage AM4 socket by touching it. There's no protective cover over the socket because the pins are on the CPU.
Unless its different in other countries, the unboxing videos I saw had a seal on the box (not the mobo tho) TBF thats a basic seal dot could be placed on there by a retail store too though:
 
RazorWind

2[H]4U
narsbars said:
I ordered an Asus x 570-P from the egg.
The MB box was not sealed, the static bag was not sealed, there was no protective cover over the CPU pins.
The box looked fine and I could not find any obvious damage. Should I put off my upgrade and return this unit?
Complained to the Egg and they blew it off. I am still within my 30 days.
All opinions appreciated.
That all sounds normal. There's usually a little piece of tape on the anti-static bag to hold it closed, but i've never seen a motherboard bag that's actually sealed, and the boxes don't usually have a seal either. As others have, said, AM4 boards don't have a cover over the socket like LGA-type boards do, because there's nothing delicate sticking out to get damaged.

If the board is working for you, just use it and enjoy it.
 
narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Thanks for all the replies. I was concerned about the situation and had not put the CPU in the board until I ran it by the H forum members.
I will build it this coming weekend.
 
