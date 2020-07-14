Should I return it ?

I ordered an Asus x 570-P from the egg.
The MB box was not sealed, the static bag was not sealed, there was no protective cover over the CPU pins.
The box looked fine and I could not find any obvious damage. Should I put off my upgrade and return this unit?
Complained to the Egg and they blew it off. I am still within my 30 days.
All opinions appreciated.
The MB box was not sealed, the static bag was not sealed, there was no protective cover over the CPU pins.
The box looked fine and I could not find any obvious damage. Should I put off my upgrade and return this unit?
Complained to the Egg and they blew it off. I am still within my 30 days.
All opinions appreciated.