Should I just get a 4070Ti?

I'm a casual gamer, but I game at 4k/120hz. I found out my PS5 gets more gaming use than PC but there are games that I prefer to play on PC, like upcoming Diablo 4 and many MMORPGs. And it just happens that those games are usually not very demanding.

I could probably try and find 3090 for about the same price, but I want a white card and that automatically makes it a lot rarer second hand (I'm from EU).
I'm not anti DLSS(3) and I think Ray Tracing performance is important so this is the reason I'm considering 4070Ti instead of 3090/Ti or AMD. I think AMD will just fall behind in performance as more and more games start implementing RT. AMD really messed up this gen.
 
