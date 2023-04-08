SETI.Germany's 14th Annual Pentathlon (2023)

Gilthanis
https://www.seti-germany.de/boinc_pentathlon/
The BOINC Pentathlon starts on 05 May 2023, 00:00 UTC, and ends on 19 May 2023, 00:00 UTC. So, it will run for exactly 14 days. Last year we finished in 5th place which was one position better than the prior year.
I will be updating post 1 and post 3 throughout the event as needed. Please check back for updates daily.
The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:
1. Obstacle Run (14 days, with bonus credits on 3 one-day obstacles) - The bonus points during the Obstacle Run are lowered to 25%, 50%, or 100% this year.
2. Sprint (3 days)
3. City Run (5 days)
4. Cross Country (5 days)
5. Javelin Throw (5x1 day, only each team's third best daily score counts)
To make the Pentathlon as exciting and trouble-free as possible while at the same time maintaining a maximum of flexibility, all five projects are chosen by a small group of the organizers this year.
Projects are not eligible if they
- cannot provide a sufficient supply of work units*
- do not support at least Windows and Linux
- provide non-CPU-intensive (NCI) applications
- are test-only projects
- do not allow the creation of new accounts
- do not support WebRPC
Previous year's threads
2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-13th-annual-pentathlon-2022.2018539/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-12th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2021.2009895/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-11-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2020.1995136/
2019 - https://hardforum.com/threads/2019-boinc-pentathlon.1980089/#post-1044154864
2018 - https://hardforum.com/threads/9th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1957969/
2017 - https://hardforum.com/threads/10th-...sted-by-seti-germany.1980020/#post-1044152665
2016 - https://hardforum.com/threads/7th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2016.1896285/
2015 - https://hardforum.com/threads/boinc-pentathlon-2015.1858766/
Tips and how-to's can be found in posts 2 & 3 below.
