SETI.Germany's 14th Annual Pentathlon (2023)

Tips

1. If you want a set and forget contribution, we recommend you attach your CPU's to whatever project is announced for the Obstacle Run. This means it should contribute the entire event and won't necessarily require you to do anything but attach and let it run. The more active members will change their pace as needed and add where we need them most. Consider yourself the anchor to hold our position.

2. If you are confused or feel in over your head, please ask for guidance. We have some guys that have a lot of experience that can walk you step by step if needed.

3. Not all projects support GPU's. If you want to support with a GPU, ask us for assistance and we will try and guide you.

4. Don't think that a little contribution doesn't help. Two years ago, we barely got beat for 5th place and just a little more could have gone a long way. If you have ANY hardware that you can fire up for the event, please do so. Depending on the project, old gear might run just as quick as new gear. We will see.

5. Linux almost always performs better than Windows but Windows is MUCH easier to get things happy.

6. You may hear us throw out a term called "bunkering". You don't need to do this if you don't want to be hands on tweaking often and monitoring things. However, if you are willing to get your feet wet and dig in, you can certainly help make gains a lot better for the team during the event. Again, only if you are comfortable and are willing to monitor things throughout each day.

7. You may hear us discuss multiple clients. This is a whole lot of learning. I don't recommend you doing this until you have a pretty good grasp of the BOINC client first.

8. If you want to use your GPU(s), feel free to pick one of the events we list for GPU's (as they are announced) or ask us where they would be best served. We may ask you to switch as strategies shift. We won't be offended if you decide to just leave them on one of your choice.



Strategies

1. Bunkering is critical for this event. If you are comfortable with the BOINC client, consider delving into some of the intricate ways of strategy. (link will be posted shortly)

2. Multiple clients will most likely become more and more critical with every event. They too are a bit more complex and may need some guidance. If you are willing to delve into such things, reach out to one of us and we will try and walk your through it.

3. Ask everyone you know if they are willing to help out for a few weeks. Even small contributions really help out. Some teams are comprised of mostly small contributing users but are power houses in these events. We can do the same.

4. Mining rigs can certainly help but not all of them are built for DC projects very well. Don't feel bad if you don't get the results you expected. Some GPU work needs a full CPU thread. Small CPU's may not be able to fully utilize all cards. If you bring such setups, feel free to ask for best utilization advice.

5. There are GPU capable projects that older GPU's (typically AMD) work better than some newer projects because of double precision capabilities. There are only a few out there but it does happen. Don't get discouraged if your newer cards aren't performing as well compared to others. Not all hardware is created equal but your contributions still help.



Suggested tactics for the new users -

This section will be updated as more information is provided for the event.

For those wanting set and forget -

Just attach to the Obstacle Run project. You can put all of your CPU's on this project for the entire 14 days.

If you want your GPU to help, you can just pick the project for the javelin throws and let that project run.



For those wanting to contribute a little more.

If you don't want to go too crazy, you could focus the CPU's on the Onstacle Run, but there will certainly be times when we could use them elsewhere. Keep an eye on the announcements and discussion and feel free to toss them wherever we may need some help.

GPU's on the other hand will probably take a lot more planning and strategy. There may be multiple projects overlapping requiring us to choose where to allocate things. Feel free to just pick one in those cases or ask where it will be best served. Sometimes we can direct you to simply "hold the line" while others move their gear around to make things simpler.



Deadlines for Projects:

These will be added as projects are announced