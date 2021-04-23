SETI.Germany's 12th Annual BOINC Pentathlon (2021)

Last years thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-11-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2020.1995136/

Welcome to the twelfth edition of the competition inspired by the Pentathlon in ancient Greece. SETI.Germany warmly invites all BOINC teams to participate. The most important facts are listed below:
boinc_pentathlon2.png
from 05 May 2021 00:00 UTC
to 19 May 2021 00:00 UTC
5 disciplines
1 winner
boinc_pentathlon2unten.png
 
I want to encourage all DC'ers to participate and hopefully contribute under the [H] banner.

The details of the announced disciplines will appear here, starting with the Marathon on 30 Apr 2021 at 0.00 UTC.
Looks like Sidock got leaked a week early as the Marathon project - https://www.sidock.si/sidock/forum_thread.php?id=114


The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:

  1. Marathon (14 days) - Sidock - Team Page
  2. Sprint (3 days)
  3. City Run (5 days)
  4. Cross Country (5 days)
  5. Javelin Throw (5 x 1 day, only each team's third best daily score counts)
To make the Pentathlon as exciting and trouble-free as possible while at the same time maintaining a maximum of flexibility, all five projects are chosen by a small group of the organizers this year.



Projects are not eligible if they

  • cannot provide a sufficient number of workunits
  • do not support at least Windows and Linux
  • provide non-CPU-intensive (NCI) applications
  • are test-only projects
  • do not allow the creation of new accounts
  • do not support WebRPC
[H] Slack channel - https://join.slack.com/t/hardforum/shared_invite/zt-e1amiide-VVB9IK76b6EFNeOuSAdBxA
Let us know if it stops working.

Last year we finished in 10th place.
 
Last edited:
How to install BOINC



Bunkering tactics
 
Last year's projects were
Rosetta
Ibercivis
Universe
Amicable Numbers
Numberfields
If they continue the same process as years past, then those won't be options this year. I will update this post as rules get lined out and updates occur as well as the first post in this thread.
 
