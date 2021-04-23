SETI.Germany's 12th Annual BOINC Pentathlon (2021)

Gilthanis
Last years thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-11-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2020.1995136/
Welcome to the twelfth edition of the competition inspired by the Pentathlon in ancient Greece. SETI.Germany warmly invites all BOINC teams to participate. The most important facts are listed below:
from 05 May 2021 00:00 UTC
to 19 May 2021 00:00 UTC
5 disciplines
1 winner
