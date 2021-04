SETI.Germany's 12th Annual BOINC Pentathlon (2021)

Marathon (14 days) - Sidock - Team Page Sprint (3 days) City Run (5 days) Cross Country (5 days) Javelin Throw (5 x 1 day, only each team's third best daily score counts)

cannot provide a sufficient number of workunits

do not support at least Windows and Linux

provide non-CPU-intensive (NCI) applications

are test-only projects

do not allow the creation of new accounts

do not support WebRPC

I want to encourage all DC'ers to participate and hopefully contribute under the [H] banner.The details of the announced disciplines will appear here, starting with the Marathon on 30 Apr 2021 at 0.00 UTC.Looks like Sidock got leaked a week early as the Marathon project - https://www.sidock.si/sidock/forum_thread.php?id=114 The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:To make the Pentathlon as exciting and trouble-free as possible while at the same time maintaining a maximum of flexibility, all five projects are chosen by a small group of the organizers this year.Projects are not eligible if they[H] Slack channel - https://join.slack.com/t/hardforum/shared_invite/zt-e1amiide-VVB9IK76b6EFNeOuSAdBxA Let us know if it stops working.Last year we finished in 10th place.