scojer
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2009
- Messages
- 4,453
''Scorn is an atmospheric first person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around an idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive lived in world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you."
Definitely a very interesting looking game, looks heavily influenced by H.R. Geiger or Tool. I'm going to follow it.
Definitely a very interesting looking game, looks heavily influenced by H.R. Geiger or Tool. I'm going to follow it.