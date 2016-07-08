Scorn

''Scorn is an atmospheric first person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around an idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive lived in world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you."

Definitely a very interesting looking game, looks heavily influenced by H.R. Geiger or Tool. I'm going to follow it.
 
I'm really liking the environments and atmosphere so far. I contacted the developer who confirmed they will have a DRM free version available and plan for a Linux version later down the road.
 
scojer said:
They've got a new gameplay trailer up


I'm really excited for this, it looks to be coming along nicely.
That looks pretty amazing like the organic gun looks like your in a womb or something LOL something alot of games can't capture is atmosphere if you do it for a good reason it will come off authentic.
 
