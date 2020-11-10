School me on custom loops.

I have always gone AIO's and with COVID being the way it is I have had too much time to look at PC stuff this year. I want to build a system in a Lian Li PC O11 Dynamic Mini (I think its coming out within the next week). I looked at Corsair stuff but that was when I was thinking about doing it in an ITX system and was forced to use the Commander Pro because the lack of fan headers. Now that I am not restricted to that since I can use an ATX board I was wonder what you guys recommend.



System Build:

AMD R9 5900x

AMD RX6800XT or 6900XT

4X 32GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo 3200MHZ CL16

MSI Meg X570 ACE

Corsair SF750



I plan on water cooling both the CPU and GPU. I don't know how much rad I actually need. I wont be overclocking too much.



I already ordered one HWLabs Nemesis 360GTS.

I also ordered the Corsair XD3 pump res combo and XC7 block but now I am unsure if I want to use them.



1.) I was thinking some sort of EK pump res combo or their distro plate. But I don't understand what the different type of pumps that the come with.

2.) Whats D5 vs DDC (3.1 vs 3.2?) etc.

3.) I see that most things use g 1/4 thread. What fittings do you guys recommend. Also I want to learn more about Quick Disconnect fittings (I want to use one for a drain port).

4.) What ID/OD do you guys recommend for PETG tubing?

5.) Coolant and Kill coils etc. I want to go for clear liquid.

6.) I hear about cleaning out fittings and rads before hand what do you guys do to clean it out?

7.) I hear its bad to mix metals so does that mean if I get one copper block I have to get all copper blocks vice versa with nickel blocks?



Any help is greatly appreciated. In terms of budget I was thinking $1k~ for the water cooling stuff. If thats unreasonable I can increase it.