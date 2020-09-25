Scalpers get POSCAP screwed

SereLaw
I'm ha haw-ing that the scalpers bought all the first cards and they are broken.
LOL good thing I bought an FE but then again I didn't buy a bunch of cards for scalping. I'll prob sell my 3090 FE for a profit though.
Is this a common thing with sneakers?Indeed. Sneaker heads with their bots need to understand that tech is much different than shoes. A gpu purchase isn't finished until you fully test it.
Yep lots of Supreme and Nike bots and other shit floating out there.Is this a common thing with sneakers?
I would assume the sellers could combat this but choose not to?Yep lots of Supreme and Nike bots and other shit floating out there.