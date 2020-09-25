Scalpers get POSCAP screwed

SereLaw said:
I'm ha haw-ing that the scalpers bought all the first cards and they are broken.
fuck them anyway.
LOL good thing I bought an FE but then again I didn't buy a bunch of cards for scalping. I'll prob sell my 3090 FE for a profit though.
 
Indeed. Sneaker heads with their bots need to understand that tech is much different than shoes. A gpu purchase isn't finished until you fully test it.
 
I don't think they're all broken. Just the cheaper ones that skimped on that went with all cheap caps instead of the more expensive, more durable ones. Still, a little karma and poetic justice is nice and I will sleep a little better tonight knowing that :D
 
