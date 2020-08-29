(Rumor) NVIDIA Ampere Launch Window Leak

Per Moore's Law is Dead, and other sources, the NVIDIA Ampere launch lineup is rumored to be as follows:1.) RTX 3080 10GB in mid-September (Ok Availability)2.) RTX 3090 24GB Paper Launch - Same time as 30803.) RTX 3090 24GB Shelf Availability - ~one week after the 3080 10GB launches (very limited stock)4.) RTX 3080 20GB launches before the 3070, probably late September. (Probably around when AIB 3080's are in)5.) RTX 3070 8GB launches early October. (16GB launch TBD)6.) RTX 3060 8GB launches after the 3070. Probably before Thanksgiving.