RTX A2000 announced - fastest low-profile GPU

N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
890
October availability, you know what they say about asking for the price

NVIDIA-RTX-A2000-Desktop-1.jpg


GA106 in a 2-slot low-profile card, the most powerful low-profile GPU there is by a good margin.

- 3328 cores
- "up to" 8TFlops, which suggests ~1200Mhz
- 6GB GDDR6 @12GT/s on 192-bit bus
- rated power 70W(!)

I'm guessing performance will be around 1660-1660Ti level, maybe close to 2060 in some situations where the Tensor cores can be used. Not a bad option for those who need a decent GPU for one of those SFF workstations that lack full-height slots and aux power connectors.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top