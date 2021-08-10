RTX A2000 announced - fastest low-profile GPU

GA106 in a 2-slot low-profile card, the most powerful low-profile GPU there is by a good margin.- 3328 cores- "up to" 8TFlops, which suggests ~1200Mhz- 6GB GDDR6 @12GT/s on 192-bit bus- rated power 70W(!)I'm guessing performance will be around 1660-1660Ti level, maybe close to 2060 in some situations where the Tensor cores can be used. Not a bad option for those who need a decent GPU for one of those SFF workstations that lack full-height slots and aux power connectors.