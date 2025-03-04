RTX 5070 Founders Edition Review & Benchmarks

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Its a 4070 Super with a theoretical $50 price cut.What do you mean?
As Beregond says except Nvidia's SW changes mean nothing to me. The generation and launch is laughable so far.What do you mean?
Not really. It has 16 more ROPs which add quite a bit of perf, plus multiframegen which adds a little latency in exchange for a huge amount of motion clarity and smoothness. Did you read the article? It's comparable to a 4070ti, not super.
Missing ROPs is a very rare defect and can be handled with a manufacturer rma. No supply? That's true if every gpu launch the past few generations. Fake prices? That's caused by vendors hiking it despite there being sold at msrp previously at launch.missing ROPs, no supply, fake prices, black screens driver issues. Literally all the crap AMD is always accused of having problems with.
It's called marketing . But one would have a strong argument when using framegen on both cards, yes. Most new demanding titles have dlss and frame gen, so...Performance hit 4090 levels?
GN seems to disagree.Better review in text: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5070-founders-edition/39.html
Native vs x4 framegen in Cyberpunk only costs 7ms latency, from 47 to 54ms, but 4x the framerate.
If you think the supply problems and fake prices are the exact same as previous launches, I dont think you've been paying attention. Literal definition of a paper launch so far with far lower launch supply and restocks vs previous generations. So no, it's not the "exact same". This is also after Jensen claimed to be pumping out Blackwell massively at his CES keynote. Really? Where are they then?
Driver issues are rare on Nvidia compared to amd on the whole, and you can always just go back a version while Nvidia fixes it up if your rig doesn't like them, but they fixed it within a week or two already for most people. Amd on the other hand has issues constantly. Not even comparable.
pretty close, +~7.5% at 4k or so, using 10% more power to do it, it is a 4070 super refresh with a price cut. They often match.
That's because they're starting with too low a framerate... It's a scenario no one would try, starting at 25-30fps, in actual usage. EDIT: Is that at 1440p? Looks like 4k which this card isn't meant for.
Do you think the average gamer that buys into this product will know what their rendered fps actually is? You're speaking for yourself, not the masses. The reality is the majority are going to enable this and be oblivious to what's going on. Unless someone educates them.
If the average gamer wouldn't notice it at all then it works well. Which it does, here's some actual data from a much better source rather than a sensational youtuber who can't even be bothered to list settings on a chart: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5070-founders-edition/39.html
And then it's just a matter of time when FG becomes defaulted on for every game, thus exacerbating things.
Yes, this type of investigation matters.
No on is clamoring for 4 generated frames of oddness. Feel free to buy em up though. The more you buy the more you will save.
Native vs x4 framegen in Cyberpunk only costs 7ms latency, from 47 to 54ms, but 4x the framerate. Other games are shown as well combined with DLSS upscaling. Amd is going to have a hard time if they don't have a match for transformer dlss and multiframegen.
7900XT fsr, it trounces it on quality vs quality mode. The 5070 looks much better too, thanks to the Transformer model. That's if you want to ignore frame gen which they comment works extremely well. Regardless, this is an impressive amount of power for $550!
Gamers Nexus did a review on DLSS4 and FG and its most honest review of the tech so far. Despite what nVidia's marketing would have you believe DLSS4 is NOT always better than 3 and FG is well FG.
Also lets stop playing their game and calling it frame generation. Its frame smoothing.
The generational gains being nonexistent means that a 5070 being a 4070 Super at -50 MSRP is still pretty much garbage. Because most of the time the new gen X070 should beat the old gen X080 or even X090, especially in the Ti case. Which neither of them do lol. You're essentially giving Nvidia most of the money for the exact same thing. Heck, in the 5070 Ti's case, you're giving them almost all of the price of a 4080 Super at street prices.... for a 4080 Super.
Some interesting takes with HUB. Looking at the FE, and Gigabyte, and Asus models. The FE seems to report incorrect fan speeds? The Gigabye OC model seems to pull 20 watts LESS and is under clocked. Some oddness in this model.
End of the day though 5070 is a 4070 super - $50 MSRP. If MSRP means anything at all. You could have bought this card for probably less 2 years ago. No doubt you could have bought it for less 6 months ago.
I would argue its worse as this gen sucks more power. They regressed with blackwell and brought it to par by feeding it more juice. On the upside for the 5070 it won't melt cables.
Grats you can buy our gen old tech, with PhysX taken out entirely, in exchange for our AI stuff... out of which only 4x Framegen is new.
I love fps review and all, But that 8 is to generous of a score.
Oh yeah easily. Don't forget they tried to sell a 4080 12gb model.....Which turned out to be the 4070 on release date lol.
Honestly, no, even the 5090 could have been the 5080. I think historically usually the X080 stomps on the previous gen's strongest card. So seeing X090 go to (X+1)080 with a performance uplift isn't really unheard of.
Let's take a look at the different games at 1440p. I picked some at random just to see what we were looking at. Some the 5070 results are around 4070 Super levels. Others its more like 4070 Ti levels. Cyberpunk and Hogwarts it seems to do especially well.
That was our fault. Rather, when it was announced there were going to be two 4080 models, presumably differing only on VRAM capacity, we put on our OUTRAGED hats and made drama out of it. So, Nvidia pulled every 12GB 4080 from the warehouse prior to the launch, waited a bit, and relaunched it as the 4070 Ti. The rest is history.
Good ole Nvidia
Nvidia really shouldn't be releasing 12gb cards with mid range numbers, and pricing anymore.
You can only smear so much lipstick on a pig...It's called marketing . But one would have a strong argument when using framegen on both cards, yes. Most new demanding titles have dlss and frame gen, so...