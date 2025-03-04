RTX 5070 Founders Edition Review & Benchmarks

GoldenTiger said: If the average gamer wouldn't notice it at all then it works well. Which it does, here's some actual data from a much better source rather than a sensational youtuber who can't even be bothered to list settings on a chart: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5070-founders-edition/39.html Click to expand...

Let's take a look at the different games at 1440p. I picked some at random just to see what we were looking at. Some the 5070 results are around 4070 Super levels. Others its more like 4070 Ti levels. Cyberpunk and Hogwarts it seems to do especially well.We're not exactly talking a ground shattering average FPS spread here between any of these cards. So all Nvidia has effectively done here is re-release the same performance you could already buy in previous gen, slap 3-4X frame generation on as an exclusive 50-series feature to make up the actually piss poor generational uplift. As for the rest of the software stack, it has no specific bearing on the 5070 as a product since non-50-series cards can also make use of new DLSS4 and transformer model upscaling. What this amounts to is the single worst generation I have ever seen Nvidia release in say the last 10-15 years. I don't know how anyone can look at the 50-series stack below the 5090 and not say its entirely phoned in. A 5080 should have been spec'd to have 12-15k shaders and 24GB. Both the 5070 Ti and 5070 should be 16GB cards with the 5070 Ti spec'd closer to 4080 shaders and 5070 spec'd closer to 4070 Ti specs on shaders and also 16GB.This is honestly one of the most pathetic showings on a hardware level Nvidia has done in a long time. Even back in Kepler where they dropped the GTX 680 to mid-range silicon, it still beat the GTX 580 by 25-30%. What the hell is this crap?Alan Wake II:Black Myth: Wukong:Cyberpunk 2077:Hogwarts Legacy:Horizon Forbidden West:Ratchet and Clank:STALKER 2:The Last of Us Pt 1: