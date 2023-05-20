RTX 4090's should be recalled?

SamiiRoss
Gawd
NorthridgeFix has been getting melted 4090s, even with cablemod adapters.
It was. User stupidity was not, however. Around 50 cards total out of at the time 100,000 sold had an issue due to user error on plugging it in. There was never a real widespread problem outside of the tech tuber clickbait.Jeez, I thought this was resolved.