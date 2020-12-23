RMA submitted, RMA received. Is this right or should I be upset?

catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,201
I submitted an RMA for a 1080 Ti K|NGP|N edition card to EVGA. They had me troubleshoot and issued the approval to return. I sent card in, received the replacement today. What I got was a 2080 Super XC Ultra. While this might be considered a performance upgrade I have a few issues.

1. I use a vertical GPU mount and this card will now not fit. It's a 2.75 slot card.
2. What came back, as expected, was a bare card. I have the box and t-shirt etc from my old card which does not match at all now.
3. This card is pretty ugly. Two fan with a silver sink and clear shroud. I'm sure it's for the RGB, but I don't have any RGB in my case at all.

Thoughts?

This is what they sent me:
Part Number: 08G-P4-3183-KR
Description: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER XC ULTRA, OVERCLOCKED, 2.75 Slot Extreme Cool Dual, 70C Gaming, RGB, Metal Backplate, 08G-P4-3183-KR, 8GB GDDR6
 
Last edited:
spine

spine

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 4, 2003
Messages
2,654
I care how card performs over how it looks. I tend to be looking at my monitor when gaming, not at my PC chassis.

You got a free upgrade, and can now play RTX games. Be happy!
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,222
They sent you a better card. I wouldn't complain. 10xx series cards been out of productions for a while and they are out of suitable replacement. I doubt they had many kingpin cards set aside for warranty claims. You can ask for a refund instead of the 2080. Hell if they won't you can sell the 2080 for more money then you would 9f got for the 1080ti.
 
B

Bowman15

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2015
Messages
1,555
catogtp said:
I submitted an RMA for a 1080 Ti K|NG{|N edition card to EVGA. They had me troubleshoot and issued the approval to return. I sent card in, received the replacement today. What I got was a 2080 Super XC Ultra. While this might be considered a performance upgrade I have a few issues.

1. I use a vertical GPU mount and this card will now not fit. It's a 2.75 slot card.
2. What came back, as expected, was a bare card. I have the box and t-shirt etc from my old card which does not match at all now.
3. This card is pretty ugly. Two fan with a silver sink and clear shroud. I'm sure it's for the RGB, but I don't have any RGB in my case at all.

Thoughts?

This is what they sent me:
Part Number: 08G-P4-3183-KR
Description: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER XC ULTRA, OVERCLOCKED, 2.75 Slot Extreme Cool Dual, 70C Gaming, RGB, Metal Backplate, 08G-P4-3183-KR, 8GB GDDR6
Click to expand...

I'm not sure what to say to that. Does matching T-shirt to a video card really matter?

Your excuses seem petty except for the card not fitting but it was an upgrade. Don't want to sound mean but yikes.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,222
Bowman15 said:
I'm not sure what to say to that. Does matching T-shirt to a video card really matter?

Your excuses seem petty except for the card not fitting but it was an upgrade. Don't want to sound mean but yikes.
Click to expand...
Damn right the shit needs to match. How can he game with such a mismatch?!?!?????
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,201
Bowman15 said:
I'm not sure what to say to that. Does matching T-shirt to a video card really matter?

Your excuses seem petty except for the card not fitting but it was an upgrade. Don't want to sound mean but yikes.
Click to expand...
Perhaps they are petty, which is why I asked here. I just tend to save my GPUs as I upgrade and having the box and such for a fairly limited card is really why I even asked in the first place. I'm not necessarily thinking about this from a resale position, but I am still a bit pissed about not having that card to go in the box when I finally do manage to buy a 3080.
 
B

Bowman15

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2015
Messages
1,555
catogtp said:
Perhaps they are petty, which is why I asked here. I just tend to save my GPUs as I upgrade and having the box and such for a fairly limited card is really why I even asked in the first place. I'm not necessarily thinking about this from a resale position, but I am still a bit pissed about not having that card to go in the box when I finally do manage to buy a 3080.
Click to expand...

Do yourself a favor and ship card only when reselling, saves shipping and most don't need the extras or does not make a difference.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,222
catogtp said:
Perhaps they are petty, which is why I asked here. I just tend to save my GPUs as I upgrade and having the box and such for a fairly limited card is really why I even asked in the first place. I'm not necessarily thinking about this from a resale position, but I am still a bit pissed about not having that card to go in the box when I finally do manage to buy a 3080.
Click to expand...
I know it sucks but that is the thing about limited edition stuff. They don't make many and don't stock many for RMA purposes. If it wasn't a kingpin card they would of more then likely sent you another 1080ti.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,201
Bowman15 said:
Do yourself a favr and ship card only when reselling, saves shipping and most don't need the extras.
Click to expand...
Like I said, I don't plan on selling it. I have a stack of my old cards and "collect" them. I think that is what bugs me about it.


I see everyone's point now, it's an upgrade, I will just have to deal with figuring out how to get it in my PC now.
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,340
If you sent in a mitx mini type card and they sent back a full size card, I'd be pissed but a full size for a slightly bigger full size with better specs ... I'll skip the vertical mount and take the free upgrade. 1080ti was a great card at the time but warranties are what they are - usually along the lines of "or suitable replacement of equal value" or similar language so no guarantees to getting a perfect replacement back especially 2 generations later.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,222
dvsman said:
If you sent in a mitx mini type card and they sent back a full size card, I'd be pissed but a full size for a slightly bigger full size with better specs ... I'll skip the vertical mount and take the free upgrade. 1080ti was a great card at the time but warranties are what they are - usually along the lines of "or suitable replacement of equal value" or similar language so no guarantees to getting a perfect replacement back especially 2 generations later.
Click to expand...
I don't think anyone ships replacement based of their value on release. No one is going to give you a 3080ti hell even a 2080ti for a 1080ti warranty claim. It is why companies like BFG went out of business. People abuse the bell out of those kinds of warranties.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,201
vegeta535 said:
I don't think anyone ships replacement based of their value on release. No one is going to give you a 3080ti hell even a 2080ti for a 1080ti warranty claim. It is why companies like BFG went out of business. People abuse the bell out of those kinds of warranties.
Click to expand...
I wasn't expecting an upgrade at all. If anything, maybe an email with choices/options vs just sending me a card that wont fit in my computer.
 
grifter_66

grifter_66

Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2005
Messages
885
If you removed the vertical GPU mount would it fit?

Write EVGA a letter, explain to them that you are a collector of old cards and see if they could either send you a box for the current card or if there is anyway you can get the original card back. They are a pretty solid company and may help you... as long as you don't act like an entitled dick. If they can't help you be thankful you got a significantly better card for nothing.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,222
Like I said you can still talk to them and see if there are other options. Evga is pretty good about warranty issues.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
30,659
catogtp said:
I wasn't expecting an upgrade at all. If anything, maybe an email with choices/options vs just sending me a card that wont fit in my computer.
Click to expand...
Overhead doing that; they probably have an automated system that "selects" a card out of available stock that matches (approximately) performance/value/etc for what you had. It was a major upgrade; I'd take it and run. Or put it up here for trade for one that fits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top