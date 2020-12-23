RMA submitted, RMA received. Is this right or should I be upset?

I submitted an RMA for a 1080 Ti K|NG{|N edition card to EVGA. They had me troubleshoot and issued the approval to return. I sent card in, received the replacement today. What I got was a 2080 Super XC Ultra. While this might be considered a performance upgrade I have a few issues.



1. I use a vertical GPU mount and this card will now not fit. It's a 2.75 slot card.

2. What came back, as expected, was a bare card. I have the box and t-shirt etc from my old card which does not match at all now.

3. This card is pretty ugly. Two fan with a silver sink and clear shroud. I'm sure it's for the RGB, but I don't have any RGB in my case at all.



Thoughts?



This is what they sent me:

Part Number: 08G-P4-3183-KR

Description: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER XC ULTRA, OVERCLOCKED, 2.75 Slot Extreme Cool Dual, 70C Gaming, RGB, Metal Backplate, 08G-P4-3183-KR, 8GB GDDR6