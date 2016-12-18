Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by cageymaru, Dec 18, 2016.
Resident Evil 7 / Biohazard 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour.
It is a free demo.
Game feels like a PT demo versus an actual RE game.
I played the demo and enjoyed myself. It's almost like an adventure/puzzle game with horror elements. The texture setting was grayed out at medium so the game looks a little muddy, I would've liked to see how good the high and ultra textures looked.
According to previews this is a mix of PT and Resident Evil 1 which makes it a possible day 1 buy from me.
Oh, so this is basically an fps now? That's pretty much all I wanted re to be, i've never been a fan of 3rd person type games, with a few exceptions (the newer tomb raiders, alan wakes, etc), but this looks like it could have promise.. Now if they'd just freaking do this for silent hill, i'd be happy.
I need to test this out. I'm really curious how/if HDR is going to work. I'm also wondering if I should get it for the PC or the PS4 VR. Normally it would be a no-brainer, but the VR demo is amazing.
For the love of frame rates, do not use HBAO+, use SSAO instead. I have a GTX 1080 with plenty of power; with everything cranked in-game, it would play between 60-80 FPS and sometimes dip to around 50 FPS. I toggled one of those newer settings (sub-surface scattering?), that didn't help, switched to SSAO and suddenly the game is rendering at over 160 FPS. Is HBAO+ super demanding in dark environments?
from what ive found so far, it doesnt look like hdr is actually supported or enabled in the demo. i spent forever looking through and playing with settings, both on my tv and the game. no combination got hdr to properly kick in.
People on Steam forums are bitching about the SSE 4.2 requirement, and that it won't run on their 8-year old Phenom II X4 .
You have to be on Windows 10 1607 for HDR support on PC. I also don't think the HDMI version on the GTX 980 supports the metadata stream for HDR.
ya, im not on 1607. that would explain it. and im pretty sure the entire 9xx series supports 2.0a/hdcp2.2
it looks like the new win10 creature update/insider edition is required for hdr.
looks lame imo tbh, nothing RE about it to me. not even interested in it at this point.
I've been saying this since Resident Evil 5 with the exception of Revelations 1 and 2 which were great. This is a welcome change to a series that was starting to lose steam. Will definitely be a day one buy for me.
^Oh I agree, RE hasn't been RE for a looong time. I'd say even 4 wasn't that great tbh. RE 4 starts off great and then just turns into a very bad, generic action game by the end of it. Revelations was was a turn in the right direction for me (although still to actiony, at times) but got tired of all the swimming crap near the end of it. Revelations 2 is also somewhat good but again get tired of having to deal with 2 characters all the time.
I'm on the latest version of Windows 10 and didn't see an HDR option (or an alert in the 2 minutes I played).
Which color space should be used - sRGB or BT.709? Is there any way to tell if it's working or not?
bt.709. and i havnt gotten it working yet, but if its like the ps4 version, youll know when its working. a big hdr calibration screen pops up when you first start the demo, before you even get to the options menu.
That's the trick, I've never encountered that on a PC (hooked up to an HDR television) before. Ditto with the built-in apps on the TV. The PS4's games are the only time I've ever encountered the HDR screen flag.
I'll play around when I get home and see if I can get anything to definitively work.
Well to be fair you could play with essentially 4 characters in Revelations 2 and they all had interesting abilities that varied the tension and action. And I agree with you about RE4. Always confused me how so many people can say it's the best when personally my favorite RE of all time is Code Veronica and to me was the last true RE.
I just picked up a copy of Code: Veronica X for PS2 over the weekend at 8-bit Hall of Fame to fill out my collection of the main series games and also because I actually have never played it before.
I played around for a few minutes and couldn't get any kind of HDR confirmation dialogue of any sort. I'm starting to think that console games are the only things that trigger the actual HDR mode on TV's.
(EDIT: Seems nobody on NeoGAF can get it to work either. It probably just isn't in the demo)
Somewhat related, I started playing around with the graphics options. I've never seen it before in a game, but the "interlaced" option still looks amazing while essentially doubling performance. I can do 4K/60 with everything cranked using it. I'm guessing it's interpolating extra frames to smooth it out, but I didn't notice any kind of performance hiccups or input delays. Visually it looks very close if not identical, too. I'd love to do some additional comparisons (and screenshots) to see if that's really as awesome as it seems on the surface.
seems to run good on everything, probably even 1050/ti and 460/70. not really my cup 'o tea but I like trying new things so ill give it a go for the 3.7GB D/L.
edit: my sig rig was doing 1080p maxed except shadows at high and got 60-80+ fps. looked good. the interlaced option bumped performance even more and I couldnt really see a difference. but like I thought, not for me. turfed already.
edit: speeling
I definitely get how some people might hate this game, but I love it so far. It's like playing Condemned or Outlast...but with just enough RE to keep that name. I've played through the demo a few different ways, and appreciate the different approaches. I loved RE4 (which is NOTHING like this) and think I might end up enjoying this just as much if the full game holds up.
This will be an unquestionable day 1 for me and I do think I'll probably end up buying both the PC and PS4-VR versions.
So.....This is basically Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a Resident Evil sticker on it? That is the vibe I was getting atleast from watching the video.
Seen enough 80's slasher movies where dumb people enter places their not supposed to then see surprised their friends or themselves get killed. Pass.
Eagerly awaiting RE2 HD Remake.
Interesting... They definitely need to do something, 5 and 6 sucked so bad.
I didn't mind 5, but it was essentially a lesser version of #4 with a MP option. With 6, I'm not even 100% sure what went wrong. The multiple stories, annoying forced multiplayer, weird mechanics, etc. just kept it from being fun. It seemed okay on the surface, but I just didn't enjoy it at all.
Based upon the demo of 7, it feels like a complete reboot much in the way 4 was. I'll just have to hope that the rest of the game outside the demo doesn't fall flat. I bet this one is super divisive, though.
Game is out on the 23rd of Jan.. I haven't played a RE game in years I was playing The Evil Within though I'm on ch. 9 or so with that game.
I'm actually playing 5 on the bone right now. While the story isn't as rich or cohesive, I am actually enjoying it a lot more than originally. It has some nice set pieces and good boss fights, and the controls are a lot tighter than 4. 4 is still the better game, but I don't see it as much of a dumbing down anymore. More of a refinement that is better in some ways and worse in others.
Still looking forward to another gameplay reboot with 7. Excited to see how the whole game plays out.
Resident Evil is one of my favorite franchises of all time and I am one of those weirdos that prefers the tank controls and didn't really like Resident Evil 4 (Code Veronica is my favorite RE game of all time). I didn't like 5 either, but surprisingly I enjoyed 6. I think it was just mindless fun and was different and I enjoyed it on it's own merits and didn't even really think of it much as "I'm playing a Resident Evil game," which to me really died after Code Veronica. The closest revivals to the original formulas with new gameplay are the Revelations games which I thought were the best RE games since Code Veronica. Also, a lesser known title in the series which was in-fact the first Resident Evil title to do the over-the-shoulder gameplay was Resident Evil Dead Aim. It was a light-gun compatible game so movement is in the 3rd person view, and then when you aim your gun it switches to first person with a moving cross-hair across the screen (hence the light-gun). I never played it with the light gun, but I did play it with the controller and it was perfectly fine and still felt very Resident Evil-like and takes place on a cruise ship.
Anyway, I too am excited for 7 and have it pre-ordered. The pre-reviews I have read are very intriguing, but I can only hope that there are tie-ins to the RE universe and doesn't feel completely foreign. In the demo, one of the endings has you go up into the attic to answer a phone call and you talk to a woman on the phone (who some people speculate is Ada Wong) and then you find a photo on the table that has a picture of a side of a helicopter with the Umbrella logo on it. So, I am hoping there is some of that where I get the sense and feel that the Umbrella Corporation is behind what's going on here and that there are perhaps mentions and/or cameos of previous people in the franchise.
I personally didn't like Evil Within for some reason. I still have it, but it never captures my attention long enough for me to want to continue playing it. If you haven't played a RE game in years, I would highly highly recommend playing Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2. They are fantastic RE titles and to me are the best since the early RE days.
I wanted to enjoy the Evil Within, but the PC version was so stuttery I couldn't play it. I've tried every half-hearted fix out there and none of them really do the job. Based on what I could gather it did have a similar vibe to the older RE titles. Outlast, too, although it's far less action oriented.
RE7 feels very much like an old school adventure game based on the demo. I'm sure the gunplay and action elements will change things a bit, but I like where it's going.
I'm going to stay away from this game reason being it's 1st person from everything I seen.
I prefer the tank controls, too. I tried the "modern" controls in RE HD for a few minutes and it didn't make any sense to me, especially with the fixed camera angles. With the tank controls I know that pressing up will always make my character run forward. As far as I know all the top speed runners use tank controls, too, even though "modern" allows you to turn faster.
It wasn't so much the movement although that did play into it, for me but I loved the camera angles of the older games. They added to the atmosphere, like something was off-camera making noise. It added to the tension, plus I actually loved the graphics for the static backgrounds. It was appealing for some reason.
Resident Evil 7 for Xbox One comes with a free PC version. Play Anywhere program.
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/18/1...t=chorus&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
Predictably, people have early copies and have posted spoilers on the ending, etc.
They made the game like PT the game using Narrow Hallways which is what a schizo would feel like coming off his meds also for effect making it errie.
Looks intresting though has puzzles and stuff which makes it cool only watched part of this video.
http://www.cdkeys.com/pc/games/resident-evil-7-biohazard-pc-steam-cd-key
CD Keys price is nice at 31.00 but I think I rather pick up For Honor.
I'm starting to get really excited about this game. The commercials definitely make it seem right up my alley. I wonder if this one will end up as divisive as RE4 was. I remember franchise fans *hating* that game when it hit. Yet once people stopped trying to compare it to the older games (for better or worse), it became a massive hit. I didn't care for the earlier games but I loved that one.
Yeah I have no idea if it will be good someone said it's a Silent Hill remake instead of a RE 7 series game.
Reviews are looking very good. 86 on metacritic right now.
Does anyone know if this will have 21:9 support? The demo didn't.
Damn, I snagged one of those keys. Too good to pass up. Been looking forward to this game for a LONG time.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review
Resident Evil goes back to its founding principles for a more cohesive and chilling breed of horror game that stops short of greatness...
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-01-23-resident-evil-7-biohazard-review_7