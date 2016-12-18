Resident Evil 7 / Biohazard 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour.

Resident Evil is one of my favorite franchises of all time and I am one of those weirdos that prefers the tank controls and didn't really like Resident Evil 4 (Code Veronica is my favorite RE game of all time). I didn't like 5 either, but surprisingly I enjoyed 6. I think it was just mindless fun and was different and I enjoyed it on it's own merits and didn't even really think of it much as "I'm playing a Resident Evil game," which to me really died after Code Veronica. The closest revivals to the original formulas with new gameplay are the Revelations games which I thought were the best RE games since Code Veronica. Also, a lesser known title in the series which was in-fact the first Resident Evil title to do the over-the-shoulder gameplay was Resident Evil Dead Aim. It was a light-gun compatible game so movement is in the 3rd person view, and then when you aim your gun it switches to first person with a moving cross-hair across the screen (hence the light-gun). I never played it with the light gun, but I did play it with the controller and it was perfectly fine and still felt very Resident Evil-like and takes place on a cruise ship.



Anyway, I too am excited for 7 and have it pre-ordered. The pre-reviews I have read are very intriguing, but I can only hope that there are tie-ins to the RE universe and doesn't feel completely foreign. In the demo, one of the endings has you go up into the attic to answer a phone call and you talk to a woman on the phone (who some people speculate is Ada Wong) and then you find a photo on the table that has a picture of a side of a helicopter with the Umbrella logo on it. So, I am hoping there is some of that where I get the sense and feel that the Umbrella Corporation is behind what's going on here and that there are perhaps mentions and/or cameos of previous people in the franchise.

