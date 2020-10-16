Razer is launching a prepaid credit card

D

DanNeely

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 26, 2005
Messages
3,695
https://www.razer.com/razer-card

1337 people in the beta, because of course they'd cap it at that. 🙄🙄

I find it most amusing that it's a prepaid card, not a normal credit card; because prepaid cards are normally only for people whose credit is too bad to get a post-paid account; so you'll be in an elite group of people if you get the card. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️


Comes with exactly 1 Frag Harder Disco bLight; which means your card will be outdated and need replaced after a year or so when the new model comes out with two of them, and then again a year later when they release a card with a half dozen of them that change color based on how much you just spent.
 
