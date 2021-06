Comixbooks said: I'm playing Seige right now it's alot slower pace than I thought it would be I have no bussiness being in a lobby though people were leaving because I was the only one alive lol then they seen my gameplay and started leaving. Click to expand...

I think you are confused as this isn't the Siege thread, this is for Rainbow Six: Quarantine which is a fitting name these days lol.Although yes, Siege has a steep learning curve that takes 20-40ish hours to not suck and many times that to feel comfortable in every map. It's a great game once you get through that but it's hard to do unless you have some regular people to play with.