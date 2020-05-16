Radeon VII prices...

mazeroth

Oct 2, 2015
I have a Radeon VII that I haven't used much and am going to sell it. I just jumped onto eBay, to see how I should price it, and am shocked by what they're selling for, especially cards that don't work. In the last few days, there have been a number of "for parts or not working" that have finished bidding in the $470-$550 range. I can't figure out why folks are buying them in this condition, when you can get a working one for around $550 - $600.

I'm also shocked, and glad, my card has held its value as much as it has.
 
NobleX13

Jun 15, 2010
In most tasks the much cheaper 5700 XT seems to provide a much better value, so I'm not sure why they have held their value a well as they appear to have done on eBay. Perhaps due to rarity? I know that in compute-heavy applications they can edge out the 5700 XT.
 
