Radeon VII prices...

I have a Radeon VII that I haven't used much and am going to sell it. I just jumped onto eBay, to see how I should price it, and am shocked by what they're selling for, especially cards that don't work. In the last few days, there have been a number of "for parts or not working" that have finished bidding in the $470-$550 range. I can't figure out why folks are buying them in this condition, when you can get a working one for around $550 - $600.



I'm also shocked, and glad, my card has held its value as much as it has.